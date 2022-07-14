Having gone a combined 11-11 over the past two seasons, Penn State will look to turn it around this fall and return to its dominance from the latter half of the 2010s.

A second year under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, a sixth year with quarterback Sean Clifford and the additions of three 5-star recruits should make for a storyline-filled 2022 season.

Until the Nittany Lions take the field against Purdue in just over a month, there are still questions that need to be answered and starting spots that need to be filled.

But with what we know so far, here are four bold takes for the next year of Penn State football.

Parker Washington will break 1,000 receiving yards

Jahan Dotson had been Penn State’s best offensive weapon over the past two seasons.

Now that he’s moved on to the NFL, junior wide receiver Parker Washington is officially set to take over as Clifford’s top target. Whether that’s in the slot or as the “X” receiver — where Dotson played — has yet to be answered.

Wherever he’s lined up, Washington will deliver.

With 820 receiving yards last season as Dotson’s apprentice, Washington will haul in over 1,000 in 2022.

Drew Allar will not take a snap

Despite performing worse than any quarterback on the roster in April’s spring game, Penn State fans have still called on former 5-star Drew Allar to replace Clifford as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback this fall.

The bottom line is that it’s not going to happen.

Backup quarterback Christian Veilleux is good enough to start for a Power Five team, and so far, Beau Pribula, Penn State’s second quarterback signed in 2022, looks more game ready than Allar.

Allar will redshirt this fall and compete for the starting spot in 2023. It’s likely he won't take a snap this season.

Nick Singleton will lead the team in rushing yards

While the notion surrounding Allar is that he’s “young,” former 5-star running back Nick Singleton has drawn about as much praise as an early enrollee freshman could have since he moved to campus in the spring.

Penn State struggled massively in the run game in 2021, failing to register a 100-yard rushing performance from any of its running backs and finishing second to last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game.

Keyvone Lee has led the Nittany Lions in rushing yards for each of the last two seasons, but he’s failed to rack up over 600 in a given campaign.

Expect Lee to begin this season taking the majority of the team’s snaps at running back. But by Week 4 or 5, don’t be surprised if Singleton has defined himself as the primary ball carrier.

Singleton would be far from the first true freshman to lead Penn State in rushing yards over the James Franklin era — Lee did so in 2020, as did Saquon Barkley in 2015.

Penn State will not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State has developed three players into first-round NFL Draft selections over the past two years — Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Jahan Dotson.

Its streak will end next spring.

The only Nittany Lion who has drawn an early first-round grade to this point has been cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. has the athleticism and build of a successful NFL cornerback, but his troubles with penalties downfield will only cost him more when the opposing team will be awarded a first down at the spot of his foul in the NFL.

He just doesn’t look like a first-round talent yet.

Washington could begin to earn first-round grades as the season continues, but pure slot receivers are seldom selected that high, and that’s almost certainly where he’d play in the pros.

