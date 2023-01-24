As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year.

While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.

Kicking things off with a 3-pointer by Seth Lundy, it looked as if Penn State had kept the hot hand from deep that was so beneficial in its win over Nebraska.

That didn’t prove to be the case in the first half, however, with the Nittany Lions converting just 4-of-26 attempts from beyond the arc, two of which came from Lundy.

Jalen Pickett — the only player in the country averaging at least 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists — has been one of the toughest assignments for opposing teams to shut down.

Similar to the strategy the Cornhuskers used against him, the Scarlet Knights opted to double-team Pickett, which risked leaving shooters open from the perimeter. But with Penn State struggling to knock down 3-point looks, points came few and far between.

With a new look and gameplan, Pickett eventually began to take control, scoring eight points in the second half to put the Nittany Lions within three points of the lead.

Despite Pickett’s second half tear, which left him with 15 points and eight rebounds at the game’s conclusion, 3-point shooting inefficiency proved to be the difference-maker.

Andrew Funk — who hit a combined 15-of-30 3-point attempts over Penn State’s previous three games — was stagnant, tallying just two points on 2-of-7 shooting from deep.

On defense, locking down Rutgers’ 6-foot-11, 240-pound center Clifford Omoruyi proved to be an extraordinarily difficult task, especially considering Penn State’s lack of size or experience at the center position.

Micah Shrewsberry experimented with four different defenders on Omoruyi, starting with Kebba Njie, following him with fellow freshman Evan Mahaffey. When Mahaffey drew two early fouls, in came 6-foot-4 guard Myles Dread and then Caleb Dorsey.

Just as Omoruyi — who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks — was beginning to slow down after his 12-point first half, Rutgers began to find its shot from outside the paint.

Led by 14 points from forward Aundre Hyatt, who hit 2-of-4 3-point attempts and scored all his points in the second half, the Scarlet Knights got hot and finished strong en route to victory.

Penn State will have a few days to prepare before a tough slate next week, beginning with rematches against Michigan on Sunday and No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday.

