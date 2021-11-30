3 Penn State men's swimmers compete in 1st Junior Pan American Games

Three Penn State swimmers traveled to Colombia over the weekend to compete alongside 35,000 athletes in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games.

Freshmen Victor Baganha and Eduardo Moraes represented Brazil, and senior Carlos Vasquez swam for Honduras at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Baganha helped Brazil win gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay and finished fifth in the 100 meter backstroke final.

Moraes earned a silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle competition.

Meanwhile, Vasquez qualified for the 200 meter butterfly final, and the Nittany Lion finished fourth overall.

