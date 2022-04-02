On Saturday, Penn State opened up its second series of Big Ten play, facing off against Purdue twice amid a successful double-header.

The Nittany Lions would win both contests, defeating the Boilermakers 7-1 in the first game before earning a 6-1 victory later in the day.

This was a terrific showing at the plate for the blue and white, as several members of the lineup came through in their at-bats.

Two players who specifically set themselves apart amid this double-header were junior catcher Cassie Lindmark and senior designated player Ally Kurland.

Lindmark and Kurland came into the day as the Nittany Lions’ best hitters, with averages of .398 and .333 respectively, and their showings against Purdue only further solidified that fact.

The two of them combined to total seven hits, six runs, 10 RBIs and three home runs during the pair of wins over the Boilermakers.

After the second game, coach Clarisa Crowell harkened back to one particular sequence to describe the impact Lindmark and Kurland can have at-bat.

“There were maybe runners on first and second, and Cassie comes up followed by Ally,” Crowell said. “If I’m the other team, that is not a good situation.”

As Crowell described, Lindmark and Kurland have consistently provided a quality one-two punch at the top of the lineup for Penn State.

As the team’s lead-off hitters, they provide the Nittany Lions a chance to get off to a quick start each game. And that is exactly what happened during the first time out against Purdue.

After being hit by a pitch to start the game, Lindmark found herself on first, setting up Kurland to drill a two-run homer over the centerfield fence to give the blue and white an immediate 2-0 lead.

Kurland may have been the one to drive the runs in, but she also credits Lindmark for getting things started en route to a great day for the Nittany Lions as a whole.

“We feed off each other,” Kurland said. “Cassie gets on and does a great job, she allows me to get a hit in a big moment like that.”

Kurland’s home run to open the weekend was the first a pair during the first contest on the day, improving her total on the season to a team-leading 12.

Lindmark wouldn’t let her have all the fun however, notching her own homer during the third inning in the second game against Purdue.

Coach Crowell said their offensive output game to game is what can potentially get the team’s bats rolling at any given point.

“Those two have been setting the tone offensively for us all year long,” Crowell said.

Setting the tone is exactly what Lindmark and Kurland did on Saturday, but it was not just through highlight-reel moonshots over the fence.

As Kurland mentioned, Cassie Lindmark in particular was doing plenty to advance runners and get herself on base, with one particular skill continuing to stick out.

Lindmark’s propensity to withstand the contact of stray pitches has routinely helped her get on base almost effortlessly over the course of the year.

It also has helped to set up for moments like Kurland’s aforementioned quick strike to start the afternoon.

Lindmark has now been hit by 11 pitches on the season which, when paired with her impressive batting average, highlights how crucial she has been to the Nittany Lions’ offense.

“Cassie has been getting hit ever since she set foot in Happy Valley,” Crowell said. “She always finds ways to get on base, she’s definitely been great for us offensively this year.”

While Lindmark and Kurland are the clear key cogs in the Penn State lineup, both players still noted that they were not the sole source of scoring for the Nittany Lions.

Lindmark in particular said that when the team is firing on all cylinders, it really can create the momentum that led to all the scoring the Nittany Lions did on Saturday.

“Throughout the lineup, when we’re on fire, everyone is an RBI machine out there,” Lindmark said. “And that’s what I love about this team.”

