Campus Dining will offer a special World Showcase dinner featuring dishes from around the world at any of our five dining commons on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 5 p.m.
The special dinner will include food and drinks from ten nations worldwide. Entrees for the dinners are pork char siu steamed bun from China, cauliflower chorizo enchilada from Mexico, and a carving station featuring roasted leg of lamb with harissa from Morocco.
Also included will be soup, specialty salads, side dishes, special drinks, desserts, and a bread & dip bar featuring world cuisines from other countries such as France, Japan, Italy, Norway, Germany, and more.
All dining commons are cashless, accepting Penn State’s campus dining meal plan/dining dollars, LionCash, credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.