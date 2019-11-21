UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., - Many students are enjoying the expanded menu that is available at the newly renovated Market Pollock. One menu item garnish, the kale topping for the avocado toast is grown less than 100 feet away from where it is served. With the combined efforts from both the student farm as well Pollock Managing Chef, David Anderson, the addition of the cultivator to Market Pollock has been a huge success.
The cultivator grows three variations of kale: Red Russian, Blue Scotch and Blue Scontato. It consists of a main unit with shelves, much like that of a refrigerator and has a control system that allows each rack to remain constant at various temperatures. The unit is also comprised by a system of pipes that flood each level of trays to water the kale automatically. The excess water is then drained and directed back to the reservoir at the bottom of the unit for the next watering. Twice a week a student farm member comes to seed and cover new trays that are placed on the top warmest shelf. The seeds germinate into a layer of compostable paper within two days, and are then moved to a lower rack so the process can begin again.
The entire operation, from planting to harvesting takes two weeks and then the kale is ready to be used on avocado toast.
Two key components that the cultivator adds to Market Pollock and Penn State are education and sustainability. The cultivator allows the student farm to continue to learn about and grow effective yields even in the coldest months. The cultivator’s glass doors also prompt students to connect with their food’s source. The fewer miles that food has to travel to plate is not only good for consumers but beneficial to the environment. As Chef Anderson explains, “We can have fresh kale in November when it’s 20 degrees outside. It’s part of a zero mile diet.”
Each month the cultivator is emptied and sanitized with hydrogen peroxide to ensure consumer food safety. Currently the only product grown at the time is kale, but the future may provide opportunities to experiment with new vegetables based off of menu items.
