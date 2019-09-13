UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.,- Penn State Residential Dining is excited to announce the grand opening of Market Pollock, a newly renovated marketplace and convenience store in Pollock Commons, on Monday, Sept. 16. Market Pollock now gives students a larger selection of fresh produce, groceries, and new menu items that are available for order at the kiosks.
The Edge coffee shop will also be celebrated too, making it the second location on campus that will continue to serve Bagel Crust bagels, Irving Farm Coffee, and delicious Penn State Bakery treats at Pollock.
Various vendors and sponsors will kick off festivities at 2 p.m. on Monday, and students from both on and off campus are encouraged to stop by for an afternoon of music, giveaways, and free samples. Irving Farm will also be at the event, giving out coffee and prizes for those present.
Housing and Residence Life will be out on Pollock’s front lawn with games, music, and snacks for all who wish to join.
Students will have the chance to win Pittsburgh Steelers game tickets, and various other prizes such as Beats headphones, Apple AirPods, and a Fitbit watch. In addition to event giveaways, Penn State Residential Dining will be hosting a week-long contest to win various electronics on Twitter. All Penn State students are encouraged to follow and retweet for a chance to take home one of many great prizes. Winners of the Twitter competition will be contacted at the end of the week.
The celebration will continue in the following days. From Sept. 17 to Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a plethora of other sponsors who will be giving out free samples to students. Additionally, the Penn State Bakery will be onsite on Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. to provide samples.
Come out and help to celebrate the opening of Market Pollock and The Edge coffee shop. For more information and updates be sure to check out Penn State dining on Instagram and Twitter @PennStateDining.
Campus Dining is committed to enriching students’ residential experience. With five dining halls on campus, and over 35 options of places to eat, Campus Dining works towards serving quality food and beverages at all times, with quick, friendly and responsive service. If you have more questions about Campus Dining or would like to apply you can follow the link here, or contact Jamie Robinson, Residential Dining Senior Assistant Director at 814-863-1255 or jlb616@psu.edu.