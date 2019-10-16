UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Penn State Campus Residential Dining will be hosting Oktoberfest, the first special dinner of the semester on Tuesday, October 22. Oktoberfest will be taking place at all dining hall locations on campus, and all students are encouraged to come and experience a taste of Germany!
To start off the meal, main entrees include Spinach and Mushroom Strudel, Beer-Braised Beef Brisket, and Jägerschnitzel. Soups include Potato & Leek along with Steak & Cheddar Ale. A bread and dip bar will be featured where students can choose from various meats, pretzels, local cheese and other accompaniments for an authentic German meal. As students and patrons finish their meals, they are encouraged to try some delicious desserts such as Apple Strudel, Rote Grütze Shooters, and a fall classic: Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares.
This year Penn State Dining will be inviting the German Club to help celebrate their heritage and language alongside the dinner. Well-known Penn State photographer, Steve Tressler will also be at the event capturing all of the delicious food, decorations, chefs, and the entire Campus Dining team. To stay updated, be sure to follow Penn State Dining’s Instagram and Twitter for live updates and behind the scenes action.
Students with special dietary needs are advised to check the entree cards which will indicate allergen-specific information. There will be a variety of food options at Oktoberfest to satisfy every need and preference.
Campus Dining is committed to enriching students’ residential experience. With five dining halls on campus, and over 35 options of places to eat, Campus Dining works towards serving quality food and beverages at all times, with quick, friendly and responsive service. If you have more questions about Campus Dining or would like to apply you can follow the link here, or contact Jamie Robinson, Residential Dining Senior Assistant Director at 814-863-1255 or jlb616@psu.edu.