UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., - As sustainability efforts remain at the forefront for many departments of the university, Penn State Dining has been making strides in the kitchen with the help of student sustainability representatives and LeanPath. LeanPath is a technology that helps both workers and students reduce food waste by measuring and logging food waste, to help chefs more-efficiently plan meals and students to control portions. LeanPath was piloted in South Dining Commons in January 2019. Since January, compost waste during preparation has been reduced by nearly 33% in the kitchen.
The success of LeanPath comes from both the efforts of unit chefs, as well as current student dining employees who also serve as unit sustainability representatives. The sustainability representatives educate other employees about LeanPath, and can see first-hand how each unit handles LeanPath and the problems that may arise. The representatives then report back to the student sustainability coordinators and other management to see what methods work best for each unit and their staff. Currently all units have started using LeanPath except for East, which will also be implementing the technology in the near future.
In the kitchen, LeanPath measures and tracks how many pounds of food are composted during preparation. This data is stored, so chefs and other employees can better analyze how much food to order and prepare based off of waste produced for each meal. Students can make a difference by monitoring their compost and becoming mindful of portions they take. Each time a guest disposes of their excess food, the LeanPath screen found above the compost bin measures how much food (including the amount they just put in) has been composted for that day.
It has already been successful at other large institutions such as Arizona State and the University of Illinois, who saw more than 60% in food waste reduction since the implementation of LeanPath.
LeanPath requires a lot of effort by the Penn State Dining staff who all strive for its success. LeanPath’s success is also based upon student effort; each time a student disposes food from their tray not only are the pounds tracked, but the amount of greenhouse gases and water used to put that food directly on their plates are too.
“A lot of times people think that when you compost food, it’s good for the environment, but in reality it’s still a waste of resources,” says Student Sustainability Coordinator Lydia, who helps to oversee the individual student representatives of each unit.
The 2019-2020 school year will be the first year that Penn State Dining will be able to track food waste from all the dining commons as a whole. This data will be useful in helping the management teams work to create a more sustainable and cost effective environment at Penn State Dining.
Campus Dining is committed to enriching students’ residential experience. With five dining halls on campus, and over 35 food outlets, Campus Dining works towards serving quality food and beverages at all times, with quick, friendly and responsive service. If you have more questions about Campus Dining or would like to apply you can follow the link here, or contact Jamie Robinson, Residential Dining Senior Assistant Director at 814-863-1255 or jlb616@psu.edu.