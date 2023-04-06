Since 1887, The Daily Collegian has routinely provided Penn State with coverage of the news impacting the Happy Valley community. A crucial component of the student-run publication is its sports staff, which brings the latest news from the university’s 29 varsity sports to the forefront.

With Penn State possessing a historic sports culture, student journalists have the opportunity to hone their craft while covering significant Division I programs. These experiences have benefited several writers’ careers, including NJ.com’s Jake Aferiat.

Aferiat spent four years with the Collegian before graduating in May 2021. He currently covers high school wrestling, softball and soccer for the New Jersey publication.

Having covered Penn State wrestling in the past, Aferiat said this prepared him for his current job because he’d already been working just as hard as many professionals.

“I always reject the notion that the Collegian is made up of student journalists — it’s made of journalists who happen to be students,” Aferiat said. “If you look at the work that’s being put out on a daily basis, it’s on par with what a lot of [professionals] are doing.”

The work Aferiat references involves going to weekly media availabilities, attending every game a team plays and writing numerous stories analyzing each game and the overall season. In short, it’s what’s required to be a sports writer.

But it isn’t just the daily obligations that help prepare these writers for their careers. According to Ryan Jones, the current editor of the Penn Stater, the magazine of the Penn State Alumni Association, reporters also learn the reality of their position as voices for the public.

“You were also under the scrutiny that real journalists are under, you have a readership, you’ve got people complaining if they didn't like what you wrote,” Jones said. “You had sources who may not want to cooperate depending on how you covered them. So all the things you have to deal with as a journalist, and certainly as a sports writer, you've already experienced that.”

Before graduating in May 1995, Jones spent three years with the Collegian as a basketball and soccer reporter, as well as a summer sports editor.

Although he no longer covers sports on a daily basis, Jones believes his work with the Collegian braced him for his professional career.

“As far as the foundational sort of skill set and expectations of professionalism, that still informs what I do every day,” Jones said.

This sense of professionalism instilled in writers like Jones is what upholds the Collegian’s reputation. Yet, while Collegian reporters must take their jobs seriously, this doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the role they’re in.

Many have joined the Collegian, in part, because of their passion for sports and desire to pursue a career in that field. Mike Poorman, Penn State’s current director of alumni relations, fits this description.

Poorman, who wrote and edited for the publication from 1979-1982, said he joined the school paper because he wanted to cover what he loved.

“I wanted to write, I had a sports column in my high school newspaper [and] was a voracious reader of anything having to do with sports,” Poorman said. “I tried out for the Collegian, made the staff and covered men's golf. That was my first beat.”

The following fall, Poorman began covering football, a position he’d keep for the next three and a half years.

After returning for an extra semester in fall 1982, Poorman covered the Nittany Lions’ national championship team, concluding his time on the beat in grand fashion. He said this experience wouldn’t have been possible without the Collegian.

Along with the chance to cover a historic team, Poorman also created plenty of memories, both professionally and on a personal level with his colleagues.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

+2 College athletic programs must display good sportsmanship | Opinion When kids start playing sports, coaches typically don’t ingrain the importance of winning ov…

“I had a sit-down interview with Howard Schnellenberger, who was a coach at the University of Miami when Jim Kelly was there,” Poorman said. “One year when Penn State played at Boston College, the Collegian photographer and I went to their practice. Jack Bicknell, the coach, stopped practice and threw us out of practice, so there was a lot of unique opportunities.”

That latter opportunity created a lasting memory for Poorman and his colleague. Poorman said the connections he made at the paper have benefited him for a long time.

“There's generations of Penn Staters that I know, people who wrote for the Collegian,” Poorman said. “Those contacts, those friendships help me in my job now even, which is really neat.”

One friendship Poorman forged is with a man he considers “the best sports journalist in the world,” Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci. Verducci also graduated from Penn State in 1982 and worked alongside Poorman on the football beat.

Verducci said this position benefited his career because he was able to use the connections he made to improve his skills as a reporter.

“Whether it was a Joe Paterno press conference on a Wednesday at Toftrees or on a football Saturday, you got to meet and see how writers from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and Altoona did their job,” Verducci said. “And in some cases, I’d talk to them and ask questions. Being side-by-side, elbow-to-elbow with true professionals, seeing how they worked, was really informative.”

Using the resources and opportunities the Collegian afforded him, Verducci has established a successful career as a sports writer, primarily covering MLB. In more recent years, he’s also worked as a television analyst and color commentator.

And while Verducci wasn’t focused on that side of the industry originally, he nonetheless said his work with the Collegian readied him for television.

“Where the Collegian specifically helped me with television work, even though I wasn't thinking about it at the time, is all of your prep work,” Verducci said. “To be a good writer, you have to be a good reporter, and to be a good reporter, you have to do a lot of prep work. The reporting skills I learned at the Collegian really served me well in television, even though I had literally zero experience being on camera when I was in college.”

Verducci’s attention to detail has stuck with him throughout his career, and he said this stretches back to the mentality he took on from day one.

By always taking things seriously as a student journalist, Verducci was quite comfortable transitioning into the professional landscape, so much so that he took some by surprise.

“I'll never forget my first time writing a piece for Newsday. The sports editor came by, and he knew it was my first story,” Verducci said. “And he said, ‘Just remember, you're not writing for The Daily Collegian anymore.’ And I was kind of dumbstruck by it because I was as focused on anything for the Collegian as I was writing something for Newsday. An assignment is an assignment, and the number of people who read it to me is inconsequential.”

This mentality helps display the journalist Verducci is, and other Collegian writers have followed a similar mindset to make the most of each opportunity the publication gave them.

Current ESPN production assistant Brooke Steach, a former women’s hockey reporter for the Collegian, pulled from her own personal experiences to approach her position.

Steach previously played college soccer for two seasons at Point Park University before transferring to Penn State. She’d already been studying broadcast journalism and made the move to further her career.

Steach said her background as a collegiate athlete, coupled with her passion for journalism, informed her writing during her time with the Collegian.

“My junior year winter was my first sports beat, and I loved it. I stayed with it until I graduated,” Steach said. “It was awesome to give back to a women’s sport knowing I was a former college athlete, and I fell in love with the beat.”

While Steach was already motivated to give back, she also credits her editors and fellow reporters for helping translate her ambitions into writing.

“When I transitioned into sports, Jake Aferiat, Gianna Galli, they helped me so much — eventually I got the hang of it,” Steach said. “It's the leadership roles that the students are able to take, to give back to other people on the staff. It just felt so professional.”

Steach mentioned how valuable leadership from peers can be, which is a sentiment shared by her 2022 classmate Zech Lambert.

Lambert, now a sports reporter for Mitchell Daily Republic, joined the Collegian during the summer before his sophomore year. As a senior, Lambert served as a sports editor for the outlet and said the chance to help others reach their goals was rewarding.

“I loved working with all the reporters. There's just a special moment when you can tell something clicks for someone or when you can tell someone's been working hard,” Lambert said. “I loved the teaching aspect of it where you got the one-on-one interactions.”

Getting to help and interact with his staff mates was memorable for Lambert, and this stretched beyond just working alongside them. He said another part about the Collegian he loved was getting to know his co-workers personally.

“Some of my best friends are from the Collegian,” Lambert said. “So it's more than just the work, it’s getting to interact with everybody daily.”

One person Lambert worked closely with was another member of the class of 2022, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Andrew Destin. The two were partners on the men’s hockey beat during their time in Happy Valley.

Destin said the opportunity to create lasting relationships at the Collegian jumped out at him from the start.

Before eventually joining the paper in 2020 as a sophomore, Destin first stopped by the publication’s office after some encouragement from his parents. This helped convince the Bay Area native that Penn State was the place for him.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

+10 Reliving Penn State Athletics’ greatest championships through the eyes of the Collegian Championships often define decades for teams and universities, and such is the case for Penn State.

“At the end of my tour, my mom and my dad said, ‘Hey, we got to stop by the Collegian office,’” Destin said. “I said, ‘I don't want to, that's weird. What are we gonna do, barge in?’ Well, that's basically what we did.

“I walked into the building, shook everybody's hands and met them for like an hour. And all we did was just talk sports, talk internships, and I was blown away by what they were doing.”

This left a lasting impression on Destin, who said “the Collegian is basically the reason I chose to come to Penn State.”

And while he eventually made writing for the Collegian part of his regular routine, Destin never stopped being impressed with his fellow reporters’ work — even in his current position.

“I’m on a pro beat right now covering a National Hockey League team, and I spent more time per week being a sports reporter or being a sports editor because of how much that took,” Destin said.

Consistent time commitment shapes the Collegian’s sports coverage but also helps foster the types of bonds and friendships Destin initially began creating when he first visited and continued to forge with Lambert and others.

“I have lasting friendships that go beyond journalism,” Destin said. “Something you get by being on a beat that I don't think anybody else gets, is being there day-in and day-out and making friendships along the way.”

Another former Collegian writer who made plenty of connections during her time there is The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder, a 2012 Penn State graduate.

Snyder, whose career covering Penn State football stretches back to her time in college, said she met and befriended several fellow Collegian staffers who are still in her life now.

In fact, several reporters she worked with at the Collegian are her current co-workers at The Athletic.

“That’s really where I started my network, so much of it started in that newsroom,” Snyder said. “At The Athletic, for most of the time I've been there, my editor was the same guy who it was at the Collegian, Matt Brown. Matt Fortuna, one of our national college football writers, was a year behind me in college. Emily Kaplan was a year behind me, we got to be super close. We had so many people who just were go-getters.”

Working with a group of not only dedicated individuals, but also friends, helped make covering the football team run much smoother for Snyder.

It also led to some memorable moments, including on a road trip to Minnesota during the 2010 season.

“Penn State played at Minnesota that year, and they could only send one of us to cover the game because of money,” Snyder said. “So they sent me to Minnesota. I stayed with someone who was with the Collegian’s parents. This person, my friend, she wasn't there, and I'd never met her parents before. But you do that stuff because that's what you have to do to produce the content.”

After spending four years with the Collegian, Aferiat said, similarly to Snyder, he’s most proud of the publication for encouraging reporters to make sacrifices.

“The thing the Collegian does really well is going the extra mile to really paint as full a picture as possible,” Aferiat said. “Yes, it is hard work, but the payoff is going to be great.”

This “payoff” has imparted nearly 136 years of news coverage of Penn State. This stretches into the sports landscape, providing Nittany Lion fans with the latest information on Penn State’s teams.

This consistency and longevity of the Collegian is why Destin said he believes the student newspaper is an important part of the university’s community.

“If we’re sitting here acting like this is just a student newspaper and it’s all fun, no — it’s more than that,” Destin said. “This outlet is an important one that holds the greater Penn State community accountable, and I can’t thank it enough for imparting the good habits I try to follow today.”

MORE SPORTS CONTENT