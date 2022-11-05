State College Police Department's Community Oversight Board hosted a forum for students and community members to voice their opinions about the police department's response to protests surrounding the recent Uncensored America event.

Aside from the COB members, officers from SCPD, and University Police and Public Safety participated in the event.

The forum began with an open floor for public comment and followed with the board answering questions.

Following the event, board member Vilmos Misangyi said, "Clearly tonight shows we have our work cut out for us."

