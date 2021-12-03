The Jerry Sandusky case has been one of the most defining parts of Penn State’s recent history, and ultimately has become a case example for many about what goes wrong with inadequate reporting policies in place.

Changes to child abuse and sexual misconduct policies developed — and are still in development — at the university, statewide and nationwide levels following the breaking of the Sandusky case 10 years ago.

As the case unraveled, a big question facing investigators was who knew about Sandusky’s crimes, along with who should have known about them.

Former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno swore in 2011 court testimony that the first accusations he heard about Sandusky occurred in 2001.

The extent Paterno knew about the incidents remains contested by many people who followed the case. Some early reporters allege Paterno was aware of complaints as early as 1998, according to the New York Times.

Other Penn State officials — Graham Spanier, Tim Curley, and Gary Schultz — faced legal repercussions for their insufficient handling of the February 2001 eyewitness report against Sandusky.

Former Penn State President Spanier began serving his prison sentence for child endangerment in June 2021. In 2012, Spanier was charged for the case, and a jury convicted him in 2017.

Curley, former Penn State athletic director, pleaded guilty in March 2017 to one count of child endangerment in relation to the 2001 report.

Former Penn State Vice President Schultz served a sentence at the Centre County Correctional Facility after also pleading guilty to child endangerment regarding the 2001 Sandusky report.

Eventually, Penn State’s Board of Trustees called to rename the child care center at Penn State, which was previously named after Schultz before his conviction. It’s new name is “The Child Care Center at Hort Woods.”

Additional steps have been taken at the university level in an attempt to better understand the incident and what steps should be taken.

Lucy Johnston-Walsh, a clinical professor of law and director of the Children’s Advocacy Clinic and the Center on Children and the Law, said she believes the Sandusky case had “really dramatic” impacts at the university-wide, statewide and national level.

University-wide changes

In 2011, the Freeh Report was conducted by the Special Investigations Task Force upon request of Penn State’s Board of Trustees to complete a holistic and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The report, which entailed 430 key interviews and the analysis of 3.5 million documents, provided conclusive findings and recommendations regarding the incident and proper procedures that should be taken by Penn State.

The report said the recommended changes would “create a values- and ethics-centered community where everyone is engaged in placing the needs of children above the needs of adults” and “to create an environment where everyone who sees or suspects child abuse will feel empowered to report the abuse."

According to Johnston-Walsh, the case allowed Penn State — and other institutions — to focus its attention on areas it never considered or focused heavily on before.

For instance, Johnston-Walsh said Penn State hired faculty to identify the ways youth are coming and engaging in programs across the commonwealth campuses.

“Traditionally, when you think of colleges, you don’t think of young children,” Johnston-Walsh said. “But there are a lot of ways that kids are on campus, and even a lot of freshmen on campus are under the age of 18.

In 2014, Penn State President Eric Barron created the Task Force on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment to address sexual misconduct within Penn State.

The 17 member task force delivered its final report in January 2015 entailing a set of 18 recommendations to improve sexual misconduct and violence on the university’s campuses, according to a release.

Johnston-Walsh said the task force resulted in the creation of the Child Maltreatment Solutions Network in 2013, which is a group of researchers dedicated to producing and analyzing information pertaining to child protection. Johnson-Walsh said it caused the development of a “cluster hire of [11] faculty that specialized in the subject area.

“[University administration] felt strongly about creating more of a research base,” Johnston-Walsh said. “So, the university committed to hiring and supporting the hire of many faculty across the [Commonwealth] who could study child maltreatment in a variety of ways from preventing it to treating it to responding to child maltreatment.”

The group worked to combat child maltreatment across five colleges at Penn State including Health & Human Development, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Medicine.

According to a release, Penn State’s Child Maltreatment Solutions Network were rewarded a $3.5 million, five year training grant in order to create the nation’s first training program dedicated to child maltreatment professionals to help them combat maltreatment.

Beyond the Child Maltreatment Solution Network, a new training program for employees at Penn State developed from the task force recommendations as well.

Launched in 2017, the 35-45-minute training, titled “Understanding Title IX at Penn State,” became required for all employees and focused on reporting responsibilities, Title IX, and sex-and gender-based misconduct.

The Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey, which is distributed every three years to gauge students’ experiences and attitudes toward sexual harassment and misconduct is one recommendation instilled by the university.

The first university wide survey was distributed in 2015 and found that, while approximately 86.5% of undergraduates told a close friend about their sexual assault and 68.8% told a roommate, only 2.6% told a campus or local police official and 3.3% reported the incident to Penn State’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response.

Since the first survey, Penn State reports it’s increased staffing, educational and preventative measures and put further review on university policies.

However, the changes were not limited to Penn State’s commonwealth campuses.

Statewide changes

Following the Sandusky case, legislators changed and revised Pennsylvania’s laws — even the definition of “child abuse” — numerous times.

In 2012, Debra Wolfe, the executive director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Field Center for Children’s Policy, Practice and Research, said “Pennsylvania can move from being the state with the worst [practices] to a model of how child abuse is investigated and addressed.”

Most recently, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a four bill package that will build upon the 2014 Obama-Biden “It’s On Us PA” initiative to “strengthen protections for students and combat sexual assaults on campuses.”

According to Wolf’s statement, the package would include strengthened protections for victims of on-campus crimes, requirements to teach middle and high school students about sexual misconduct situations, the creation of a task force to study sexual misconduct in grades 6-12, and a “yes means yes” law, which requires post-secondary establishes to have clear standards of consent,

Besides the most recent developments and legislative proposals, other regulations developed in the years directly following the Sandusky case.

These new regulations were influenced by recommendations by the Pennsylvania Task Force on Child Protection, which was formed as a result of the case, according to Johnston-Walsh.

Many officials and subject area experts called for a “culture change” regarding the reporting of child abuse.

Between the Sandusky case, the Catholic Church child sexual abuse case and the University of Michigan sexual abuse case, Johnston-Walsh said she believes “the combination has certainly led to more discourse” about child abuse and sexual misconduct.

Johnston-Walsh said a “dramatic increase” in child abuse reports transpired “immediately post Sandusky,” which she said has leveled off in time.

However, she said the scandal “immediately triggered for many people, much more awareness and attention to the issue,” which led to increased investigations and considerations at all levels.

“From my perspective — as terrible as this tragedy was — it really did [raise awareness] and raise attention [for people] to do something about this [issue],” Johnston-Walsh said. “There have been really positive changes that resulted — not just on the university level or the statewide level, but also more nationally.”

The definition of “child abuse” changed during the 2013-2014 legislative session with Act 103, according to a release from Pennsylvania Senator Gene Yaw.

Before the law was changed, “child abuse” was classified as an action causing “severe pain” and “impairment” to children.

With the revision, the standards for “child abuse” were lowered — now acts like kicking a child or locking them in a confined space are covered by law as abuse.

Legislation continued to be revised to better protect children from abuse, including issues that particularly impacted the Sandusky case.

Investigating child sexual abuse cases before and after Jerry Sandusky In May 1998, a concerned mother reached out for help after her son had an uncomfortable experience with Jerry Sandusky in Penn State’s Lasch Building showers. One month later, the investigation dropped. Fourteen years later, the same man was found guilty for 45 counts of sexual abuse.

The changed legislation expanded mandatory reporting duties to other groups who work closely with children.

The law required anyone at schools and universities who interacts with minors to get a background check every three years and have their fingerprints recorded.

In fact, House Bill 435 required individuals seeking to work with children to have both criminal background checks and child abuse clearances.

[we should describe the chain of command reporting process here and how it seemed to be a huge issue in the Sandusky case]

Through the new legislation, any volunteer arrested for crimes disqualifying them from working with children must report the change to their organization within 72 hours of the incident.

Instead of utilizing the accepted “chain-of-command reporting” process, professionals were now mandated to directly report abuse and suspected abuse to ChildLine or face legal penalties.

ChildLine is a division of Pennsylvania’s child protective services program that manages and monitors child abuse and wellness concerns.

The changes were made to ensure appropriate officials are contacted when reports are made — rather than placing responsibility on institutions to make the decision on what gets investigated.

If the law was introduced earlier, Mike McQueary’s 2001 report of Sandusky’s assault would have been directed to outside authorities rather than other university officials.

Regardless of whether suspected abuse occurred via direct observation or a credible secondhand report, now the information must be reported appropriately.

As legislation continued to pass in the mid 2010s improving child abuse laws, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services also began a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Child Welfare Resource Center.

The collaboration led to the development of a free, online training program that trains groups and educates groups and mandated reporters.

Nationwide changes

According to Johnston-Walsh, policy makers reconsidered, reexamined and revised sexual abuse legislation after Penn State’s child sex abuse case within universities across the country.

“I think, probably, for the first time there was a real call to action for universities to think about how they’re going to respond to abuse allegations,” Johnston-Walsh said.

Florida reshaped its sexual reporting law in October 2012, influenced by the Sandusky case — so drastically that it was eventually called “the toughest in the nation.”

With the new legislation in Florida, universities and individuals were held “financially and criminally liable” for reporting failures, according to ABC News.

In March 2020, following a thorough investigation that started in 2014, the United States Department of Education announced required changes for Penn State stating the school inadequately addressed sex abuse complaints after the Sandusky case broke.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights discovered Penn State’s policies for sexual harassment infringed upon Title IX, which is a federal law that requires universities to conduct investigations into sexual assaults and harassment allegations.

The Office for Civil Rights discovered Penn State improperly responded to sexual harassment reports within its athletic department amid particular academic years.

Following the investigation, the head of the Office for Civil Rights, Kenneth Marcus, said “Given all of the attention that Penn State has faced in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, it is disappointing that so many serious problems have remained at that university system.”

However, Marcus said the university demonstrated “a spirit of cooperation” in an effort to fix the identified procedural issues.

In a release after the Office for Civil Rights investigation, the university said it had an extensive action plan to improve their compliance with Title IX requirements to make the university safer.

Penn State also created a Title IX office that included a designated director, specialists and supporting staff.

Additionally, Penn State instituted other policies like mandatory annual training focused on the misconduct reporting process for all employees, according to the release.

Penn State’s sexual assault policies today

The most recent survey was administered in 2018, and according to a release, 19% of undergraduate students and 7.1% of graduate/professional students recorded experiencing at least one instance or attempt of sexual assault.

The results increased by less than one percent from 2015.

Upon the survey’s release, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said the data will be “invaluable” in guiding the university’s actions and resources to prevent and help those impacted by sexual misconduct.

“The university is deeply committed to creating and sustaining a safe and supportive campus climate that leaves no room for sexual assault or harassment and holds accountable those who violate this fundamental expectation,” Sims said in a previous statement.

Prior to Sept. 20, 2021, the 2018 report was not released to the Penn State community causing the Schreyer Honors College Gender Equity Coalition to release a letter on Sept. 6 urging the university to release the results by Oct. 1.

“Students’ inability to access basic data about the prevalence of sexual misconduct at Penn State — data that Penn State already committed to compile and release — indicates that Penn State’s 2015 commitments lacked the institutional support and long-term implementation plan to make them more than a positive-publicity effort,” the letter said.

The letter to university administration obtained 686 supporters.

In a release, Penn State said the delay in distribution of the 2018 survey results originated from “staffing limitations during the analysis of data for all campuses, as well as unforeseen disruptions based on critical COVID-19 related needs.”

The next survey will be administered in 2022 and the Student Affairs Research and Assessment plans to carefully analyze the impact different racial and ethnic identities have on sexual misconduct experiences, according to the release.

Nora Van Horn, an active member in the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, said “parallels” can be drawn between the campus culture surrounding the Sandusky case and campus culture now in addressing rape culture and pervasive sexual misconduct.

The Gender Equity Coalition is a student organization dedicated to fighting and educating about sexual violence on college campuses.

“I think that framing the [campus climate surveys] as Penn State’s response to the Sandusky scandal actually gives Penn State too much credit,” Van Horn (senior-philosophy, Chinese, and global and international studies) said.

Recounting Penn State’s largest riot after the firing of Joe Paterno Reporting from College Avenue, Brian Shoenfelt remembers Penn State students yelling to him, “Why are you doing this to us?”

According to Van Horn, a large number of universities began mass instituting and administering campus climate surveys in 2015.

In fact, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the U.S. Department of Education “issued guidance encouraging colleges to develop ways to survey students about the campus climate.”

The U.S. Department of Justice and Health and Human Services also funded grant projects for campus climate surveys during this time, according to GAO.

“There was this rhetoric used that insinuated that Penn State was being a national leader and proactive post-Sandusky scandal,” Van Horn said. “So many other universities began to engage in anti-sexual violence work and there was a larger national conversation about sexual assault on college campuses that Penn State had no choice but to [join].”

Compared to some other universities that administer campus climate surveys every year, Van Horn said Penn State does its every three, which she said is “not living up to [its promises] despite such a tragedy occurring in the institution.”

Van Horn said she believes the university waited a long time to release the report.

According to Van Horn, meetings transpired in spring 2021 by the Gender Coalition calling for the university to publish the 2018 campus climate survey results.

However, the university waited until October to release the survey results.

“There was a lot of emphasis on individual actors, or individual ‘bad guys,’” Van Horn said. “What wasn’t addressed, and this remains true today as well, is the fact that there is a culture of bureaucracy and privatization that exists at the institution [where] when actions happen, they are not appropriately addressed.”

Van Horn said the focus of sexual misconduct conversations tends to be on the individual rather than the broader picture.

“The emphasis is placed [on] individual perpetrators and what victims [or potential victims] can do better can do better to avoid being assaulted,” Van Horn said. “But there’s not a lot of conversation about what this campus culture looks like, what enables this atmosphere to persist, and how our system and our institutions uphold and perpetuate this rape culture.”

Van Horn said Penn State tends to act in a “very reactive” fashion, opposed to being proactive.

Penn State alumna Sara Ganim, The Patriot-News staff reminisce on Sandusky reporting, 2012 Pulitzer Prize When she graduated from Penn State in 2008, Sara Ganim didn’t expect to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2012 — just four years after becoming a professional journalist.

“I would really like to see the leaders of this institution take the pathway of moral courage and act proactively on these issues,” Van Horn said.

Van Horn said the university should “look internally” and discover what policies need to be altered or “how culture can be shifted from the top down.”

According to Van Horn, the problem of sexual misconduct needs to be analyzed and approached differently, especially since sexual misconduct Timely Warnings have been prevalent in fall 2021. As of Nov. 30, the university has reported 24 Timely Warnings in the fall alone.

Timely Warnings are required notifications through the Clery Act that notify the entire Penn State community about potential or ongoing threats.

“The Timely Warnings represent such a small percentage of the sexual violence that occurs on our campus,” Van Horn said.

Out of every 1,000 sexual assault incidents, 310 are reported to the police and only 50 reports lead to an arrest, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Although Van Horn said she acknowledges increased Timely Warnings could be linked to students understanding what sexual violence is and how to report it, she said it could also mean there’s a legitimate increase in campus sexual violence.

In the first six weeks of the fall semester, 13 known forcible sex offense transpired on campus since Aug. 21, which is “greater than four previous fall semesters’ reports for the full semester.”

In a previous Daily Collegian interview, Detective Craig Ripka of the State College Police Department said the “red zone” is a prominent factor influencing sexual assault reports at the beginning of the semester.

The “red zone” describes the period of time at the beginning of the semester when a majority of sexual assaults are reported to authorities.

Van Horn said the campus climate surveys could help determine more accurately what is causing the increase.

Margaret Signorella, a distinguished professor in psychology and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, said she “unfortunately” is unsure if the Sandusky case — and the consequential fallout — made a major difference in how the university handles sexual misconduct.

According to Signorella, Penn State has had “many instances before Sandusky” where people in the “athletic hierarchy” disregarded or overlooked bias and reports of sexual misconduct.

“The approach that seemed to be taken immediately afterward — following the indictments and resignations and firings and so forth — was that the problem was that people didn’t know that they were supposed to report child abuse and they didn’t know how to do it,” Signorella said.

Signorella said after the Sandusky case, the focus was on teaching people the appropriate phone numbers and email addresses to report suspected child abuse and sexual misconduct incidents.

In regard to the campus climate surveys, Signorella said the surveys are efficient and useful in determining students’ thoughts. However, she noted there’s “an important missing piece” that would help the surveys be more effective.

“They’re really more aimed at what kinds of situations and incidents are occurring [on campus],” Signorella said. “ [But] they’re not really asking the question of what [students] think would be useful for the university to do or provide.”

Compared to how other universities have implemented the Clery Act, Signorella said Penn State’s system of Timely Warnings are “not timely” and may not be having the appropriate impact on the campus community.

“[The warnings] really seem like a defensive move — rather than one aimed at making a difference in increasing safety [and] reducing the incidents of sexual misconduct,” Signorella said.

The Clery Act focuses on campus safety and requires institutions to transparently report campus crime data, according to the Clery Center.

Signorella said the Clery Timely Warnings are, at times, issued days or weeks after the sexual misconduct incidents transpire.

She also said she’s heard many students discuss how they do not see the warnings as the emails go immediately to their junk mail or simply fall into the vast array of other emails in the system.

Penn State repeatedly violated the federal Clery Act for on-campus crime reporting, causing it to pay a record $2.4 million fine issued by the U.S. Department of Education in 2016, according to the New York Times.

The fine developed from the Sandusky case as the university failed to alert the campus about Sandusky’s suspected conduct along with other dangers facing students on campus.

A large portion of the fine connects to the university’s “failure to properly classify and report crime statistics” between 2008 and 2011, according to the New York Times.

Although the university could have legally fought the fine, Barron said it wouldn’t.

“It is Penn State’s goal to not only meet the standards articulated by the Department of Education, as we believe we currently do, but to set a new standard for Clery compliance in higher education,” Barron said in a prior release.

Signorella said Penn State is currently attempting to execute a “restorative justice approach” to sexual misconduct. However, she said it is voluntary.

Restorative justice is a process that involves the sexual assault survivors meeting with the person who harmed them in order to “repair the harm and rebuild relationships,” according to Vox.

She said the restorative justice approach is “complicated” because many survivors don’t want anything to do with those who harmed them.

Signorella said some social scientists advocate for an approach that trains people on how to recognize warning signs of potentially problematic persons or situations.

She said Penn State’s sexual misconduct training program for incoming and transfer students — PSU Aware — aligns with the social scientists’ approach.

The training program formed in 2011 and includes a sexual assault awareness learning module that walks students through potential scenarios, according to Signorella.

Signorella said the training program could be improved by “empowering students with tools that will allow them to avoid problematic situations”

Beyond changed training programs, Signorells said a changed outlook and perspective on sexual misconduct and child abuse within the university would improve some remaining issues.

In the classroom, Signorella said she’s seen that “a lot of people [especially new students] have forgotten about the Sandusky fiasco” or have never heard about it before.

With sexual assault cases happening across the country, Signorella said, “[the sexual assault incidents] are not something specific to Penn State, but it’s not clear what Penn State is doing [to improve the situation].”