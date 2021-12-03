Editor's note: This story is part of a retrospective series about the child sex abuse case of Jerry Sandusky. For more, visit collegian.psu.edu/sandusky.

1969

Jerry Sandusky is hired as a Penn State football assistant coach under Joe Paterno.

1970

Sandusky becomes a linebacker coach for the football team.

1971

The earliest alleged abuse is reported, according to Penn State’s legal settlements with Sandusky’s victims.

“Victim A” says in a 2016 CNN interview he was raped in a Penn State bathroom in 1971 by Sandusky and that two people from Penn State — “Jim” and “Joe” — spoke with him on the phone and practically threatened him not to report anything.

1976

Paterno is allegedly alerted to Sandusky’s abuse as early as this year.

1977

The Second Mile foundation is founded by Sandusky to support at-risk youth and their families in Pennsylvania.

Sandusky is promoted to defensive coordinator, holding this position until his retirement in 1999.

1986

Penn State has an undefeated football season.

1987

Two more Penn State assistant coaches allegedly witness “inappropriate” or “sexual” contact between Sandusky and children.

1988

Another sexual assault is allegedly witnessed by Penn State assistant coach, and the case is reported to Jim Tarman, the university’s athletic director.

1990

George H.W. Bush praises the Second Mile foundation for “shining example” of charity work in a 1990 Thousand Points of Light

1998

Sandusky allegedly assaults five more boys on campus between 1998 and 2001.

Investigating child sexual abuse cases before and after Jerry Sandusky In May 1998, a concerned mother reached out for help after her son had an uncomfortable experience with Jerry Sandusky in Penn State’s Lasch Building showers. One month later, the investigation dropped. Fourteen years later, the same man was found guilty for 45 counts of sexual abuse.

May 3, 1998

Sandusky assaults an 11-year-old boy in the Lasch Building showers, according to the Freeh report. Allegedly, Sandusky lifts the boy up in the shower for an embrace and makes him feel uncomfortable.

May 4, 1998

The boy’s mother notices her son’s hair is wet, and he’s upset. She then calls psychologist Alycia Chambers in State College about the situation.

Chambers tells the mother to report the incident to University Police, and she contacts Ron Schreffler, a University Park detective.

After contacting her colleagues and talking with the boy, Chambers concludes that Sandusky’s behavior resembles a pedophile’s.

The Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare takes over the case once Schreffler reaches out to a caseworker at the Centre County Children and Youth Services, John Miller, and is told the service center has a conflict of interest with the Second Mile.

Schreffler also reaches out to Karen Arnold, the Centre County prosecutor for the District Attorney’s office. According to the report, Schreffler does this to avoid dealing with the university for the investigation.

Around 8 p.m. on May 4, Schreffler and Miller speak with a friend of the boy’s who says he experienced “bear hugs” in the showers from Sandusky.

May 5, 1998

DPW investigator Jerry Lauro takes on the case.

May 6, 1998

According to Schreffler’s investigation, Sandusky calls the boy a few times and leaves a voicemail, inviting him to work out.

May 7, 1998

Chambers gives her written evaluation of the situation to Schreffler. Lauro interviews the boy’s mother that same day, but Lauro later tells the Special Investigative Counsel that he didn’t have enough evidence and knowledge of the case.

According to the Freeh report, he never sees Chambers’ evaluation.

May 8, 1998

The second evaluation by counselor John Seasock occurs, and he concludes there’s no concrete evidence of sexual assault. According to his evaluation, Sandusky just needs to be taught boundaries.

May 12, 1998

Schreffler covertly overheares Sandusky talk with the boy’s mother and his apology for making him uncomfortable.

Listening in on another confrontation, Schreffler and a few other officers hear Sandusky tell the boy’s mother he showered with the boys often — but not in a sexual way.

The officers reportedly don’t question Sandusky after the interaction.

Thomas Harmon, a University Police Department Chief, kept Vice President Gary Schultz in the loop about the case. By searching through emails and notes, the Special Investigation Counsel determined Schultz knew of the situation by May 4.

The Counsel reviews emails between Schultz, athletic director Tim Curley and President Graham Spanier from May 5. The case is never added to the crime log, and Penn State’s Office of Human Resources isn’t contacted about the case, either.

May 13, 1998

Curley sends an email to Schultz asking about the status of the case because “Coach” is getting anxious. “Coach” is believed to be Joe Paterno.

Between May 27 and June 1, District Attorney Ray Gricar decides to not prosecute Sandusky.

June 1, 1998

Lauro and Schreffler talk with Sandusky in the weight room about the incident. He says he won’t shower with any children again, and they both dropped the case.

June 8, 1998

Schultz tells Curley and Spanier that Gricar and DPW dropped the investigation and that he hopes the situation stays in the past.

No records show any administrator speaking with Sandusky about his actions or with Paterno about the conclusion of the case.

According to Schreffler, no university administrators interfere with the case.

The Penn State Board of Trustees meet May 14 and 15, but there’s no evidence of its knowledge of the case.

According to the report, Sandusky knew he would not be the next head coach, so he retired in 1999 and was paid a total of $168,000 before taxes on his way out.

August 31, 1999

Sandusky is granted “emeritus” rank, which gives him access to university facilities even after he retired.

Fall 2000

Penn State janitor James Calhoun says he observed Sandusky with a child in the Lasch Building showers, but he doesn’t report the incident due to the fear of being fired.

A second janitor, Ronald Petrosky says he saw the lower bodies of two figures in the showers that same night.

After speaking with the senior janitor Jay Witherite, Calhoun and Petrosky decide not to report what they saw.

Feb. 9, 2001

Around 9-9:30 p.m., Michael McQueary, a graduate assistant with the football program, said he observed an incident of “sexual nature” between a prepubescent boy and Sandusky.

McQueary says he shut his locker, moved toward the two males and saw them separate from each other.

Feb. 10, 2001

McQueary calls Paterno at 7:30 a.m. the next morning and goes to Paterno’s house to discuss what he saw the night before. No evidence shows that either male tried to identify the boy.

Feb. 11, 2001

Gary Schultz has a conference call with Penn State’s outside legal counsel Courtney Wendell regarding the “reporting of suspected child abuse.”

How the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case altered Penn State’s administration TJ Bard woke one morning in early November 2011 and walked down to the lawn of Penn State’s Old Main where tents filled with lights, cameras and reporters waited to greet him.

Feb. 12, 2001

Schultz has a “confidential” meeting with Curley where they discuss the 1998 allegations and decide unless Sandusky admitted to having a problem, they would need to have the Department of Public Welfare look into it as an independent agency concerned with child welfare.

Approximately 2:30 p.m.

Spanier says he met with Schultz and Curley, so they could give him a “heads up” that McQueary reported what he saw to Paterno.

Approximately 9:56 p.m.

Penn State University Police Chief Tom Harmon responds to an email from Schultz asking if a file from the 1998 incident still exists. Harmon says it was documented in the archives.

Feb. 25, 2001

According to Schultz’s notes, a meeting between Spanier, Curley and Schultz resulted in him needing to alert the chair of The Second Mile, reporting the situation to the Department of Public Welfare and telling Sandusky “to avoid bringing children alone into Lasch Building.”

Feb. 25-28, 2001

Spanier, Schultz and Curley exchange emails regarding the allegations, but the terms used are “in code,” according to Spanier, because the Athletic Department was “notorious for leaks.”

March 15-16, 2001

The Penn State Board of Trustees holds a meeting, but no signs of the Sandusky allegations are discussed, according to Freeh report interviews and the Board’s records.

March 19, 2001

The Executive Director of The Second Mile Jack Raykovitz has a meeting with Curley to discuss Sandusky’s actions “to avoid publicity issues,” according to the charity’s counsel.

Raykovitz talks to Sandusky, who admits to showering with the boys and nothing more, about the situation and emphasizes he wouldn’t be allowed to bring children onto campus.

July 24, 2001

Leaders of Second Mile meet with Schultz, and Schultz agrees to sell a parcel of the university’s land at $168,500 — the same price the university bought the land for in 1999.

August 2001

Victim 5 is assaulted in the Lasch Building, according to the Freeh report.

2003

The Daily Collegian posts a feature about Sandusky’s dedication to The Second Mile.

A survivor's lifetime process of navigating Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse Because Aaron Fisher was the first survivor to come forward, former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in 2012.

2009

The mother of the boy identified by court papers as Victim 1 calls a high school in Clinton County to report Sandusky sexually abused her son. The school district bans Sandusky from any of its campuses, and the police are notified.

September 2010

Sandusky announces in a letter his retirement from the day-to-day events and board of The Second Mile.

According to the Associated Press, then-Executive Vice President Katherine Genovese of the charity says on Sept. 15, 2010, that Sandusky “recently” sent a letter to donors detailing why he stepped down, saying “he was looking to spend more time with family and deal with his personal life.”

December 2010

Mike McQueary testifies as part of the private grand jury investigation.

Jan. 12, 2011

Penn State Athletic Director Tim Curley and retired University Vice President and Treasurer Gary Schultz give private grand jury testimonies.

Penn State alumna Sara Ganim, The Patriot-News staff reminisce on Sandusky reporting, 2012 Pulitzer Prize When she graduated from Penn State in 2008, Sara Ganim didn’t expect to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2012 — just four years after becoming a professional journalist.

March 31, 2011

Penn State 2008 graduate Sara Ganim breaks the first account of the Sandusky investigation after months of research as a reporter for The Patriot-News. She would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting of the case.

Oct. 29, 2011

The Nittany Lions defeat Illinois 10-7 in Paterno’s last game as head coach. During the game, Paterno broke the record for wins by a Division I coach, surpassing Eddie Robinson's record with victory No. 409.

Attendance for the game was 97,828.

‘Eerie air over campus’ | Life as a Penn State student during the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case Doug Komandt was taking an organic chemistry exam on Nov. 9, 2011. It was just a normal Wednesday night for the Penn State chemical engineering graduate.

Nov. 5, 2011

Sandusky is arraigned in district court and charged with 21 felonies.

Curley and Schultz are also charged with perjury and failure to report abuse. Sandusky was released on $100,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with children.

Nov. 6, 2011

Curley and Schultz step down from their university positions to face the criminal charges.

Paterno issues a statement acknowledging McQueary’s 2002 report of abuse, saying, “While I did what I was supposed to with the one charge brought to my attention, like anyone else involved I can't help but be deeply saddened these matters are alleged to have occurred."

Nov. 7, 2011

Curley and Schultz are arraigned in court. Their bail is set at $75,000 each.

At a press conference, Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly announces no charges were sought for Paterno but did not say the same for Spanier.

Recounting Penn State’s largest riot after the firing of Joe Paterno Reporting from College Avenue, Brian Shoenfelt remembers Penn State students yelling to him, “Why are you doing this to us?”

Nov. 9, 2011

In a statement, Paterno announces he will retire following the conclusion of the 2011 football season. Later that night, the Penn State Board of Trustees fires both Paterno and Spanier. Tom Bradley is named interim head coach and Rodney Erickson is named interim university president.

Penn State students, in support of Paterno, launch the largest civil disturbance in State College history.

Nov. 11, 2011

Penn State places McQueary on administrative leave as threats against him began to pile up.

Nov. 12, 2011

Penn State football plays its first game without Paterno as a coach in 61 years. The team loses to Nebraska 17-14. Attendance is 107,143 — the second highest of the season.

Nov. 14, 2011

The president of The Second Mile charity, Jack Raykovits, announces his resignation after serving in the role for 28 years.

Later in the night, Sandusky is interviewed by phone by Bob Costas on NBC. He admits to showering with young boys, but he denies all charges and maintains he isn’t sexually attracted to young people.

Nov. 17, 2011

Penn State police announce that it had no record of McQueary reporting a sexual assault in 2002 as he claimed.

Nov. 18, 2011

Erickson is confirmed as Penn State president by the Penn State Board of Trustees after serving as “acting president” for nine days. He will serve in the role until 2014.

Scott Paterno announces his father has a treatable form of lung cancer and says doctors are optimistic about the coach’s recovery. He will live just over two months longer.

Nov. 21, 2011

Penn State hires former FBI director Louis Freeh to lead an extensive investigation against Sandusky.

The independent inquiry, spearheaded by Freeh, seeks to investigate sex abuse allegations, some dating back to 1975, in a comprehensive and quick report.

Faculty members call for an independent investigation, separate from the university’s Board of Trustees’ investigation led by Kenneth Frazier and Ronald Tomalis, that will investigate employees — including those on the board.

Nov. 30, 2011

A civil lawsuit is filed against Sandsuky, The Second Mile and Penn State by an anonymous accuser, aged 29, who alleges he was sexually abused by Sansusky more than 100 times.

The new accuser was not present in the grand jury report.

Downtown State College businesses revisit changing atmosphere of the community during Sandusky case For months, Terry Losch went home, turned on his TV and watched as his community’s name flashed across the bottom of every news outlet — followed by a variation of “sex scandal.”

Dec. 7, 2011

Pennsylvania Attorney General, along with state police, charge Sandusky with 12 counts of abuse by two new alleged victims, and he was arrested again.

Sandusky is ordered by a judge to wear an electronic monitoring device and to not enter Penn State’s campus.

Dec. 8, 2011

Sandusky is released from jail on a $250,000 bail after spending the night in Centre County Correctional Facility. He has around 50 charges involving the abuse of 10 children.

Dorothy “Dottie” Sandusky, Sandusky’s wife, delivers a $50,000 check, and his attorney Joe Amendola posts $200,000 of Sandusky’s real estate.

On the same day, Dottie is named in the testimony of another alleged victim, making it her third alleged implication in the sex abuse crimes committed by her husband.

Dec. 13, 2011

Sandusky waives his right to preliminary hearing.

Jan. 6, 2012

Bill O’Brien, is hired to replace Paterno. As Penn State’s 15th coach, O’Brien is the first to include player’s names on jerseys. He will lead the Nittany Lions for two seasons before leaving for the NFL.

Jan. 22, 2012

Paterno dies at 85 after his battle with lung cancer.

Oct. 15, 2012

Another anonymous accuser files a civil suit against Sandusky, Penn State The Second Mile, Edgewater Psychiatric Center, Spanier, Curley, Schultz, Wendell Courntey and the law firm of McQuaide Blasko for an alleged violation of civil rights.

How being ‘together’ as 1 team helped Penn State sports rebound after Jerry Sandusky's arrest Ten years have gone by since the Jerry Sandusky case rocked Penn State as a whole, but the epicenter of the earthquake was one of Penn State’s biggest attractions — athletics.

June 22, 2012

Sandusky is found guilty of sexually abusing 10 boys on 45 of the 48 charges brought against him in court. Sandusky chooses not to take the stand. He will face a potential 442 years in prison.

March 20, 2017

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier files defamation lawsuit against Freeh, accusing the investigator of using a nationally televised press conference for defamatory statements against him

Judge Robert J. Eby rules to dismiss the suit in September.

June 2, 2017

Spanier is sentenced on a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of children under his supervision. He is set to serve two months in jail and two months in house arrest, pay $7,500 in fines and complete 200 hours of community service.

Curley and Schultz face short periods of jail time, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

July 5, 2017

Spanier requests a new trial, but the motion is denied.

Oct. 18, 2017

Pennsylvania court denies Sandusky relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, ensuring the former assistant coach will remain in prison.

April 30, 2019

Spanier’s child endangerment charges are dropped.

Oct. 25, 2019

Sandusky files petition for writ of habeas corpus, which will allow Sandusky to be brought before a judge in court, but is denied

Nov. 22, 2019

After his initial sentencing in 2012, Sandusky returns to the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte for a resentencing trial. His 30-60 year sentence doesn’t change.

Sandusky maintains his innocence.

Dec. 1, 2020

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reinstates Spanier’s prison sentence.

COLUMN | Penn State should not allow Graham Spanier back on campus It’s been 10 years since Jerry Sandusky’s horrific child sexual abuse came to light to the entire world. Lately, a lot of people have had time to reflect on this decade that’s changed Penn State and, usually, they’ll say to themselves, “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years.”

June 9, 2021

Spanier reports to jail early. He will serve two months in a county jail near Penn State and then two months of house arrest by electronic monitoring.