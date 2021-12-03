Editor's note: This story is part of a retrospective series about the child sex abuse case of Jerry Sandusky. For more, visit collegian.psu.edu/sandusky.

Reporting from College Avenue, Brian Shoenfelt remembers Penn State students yelling to him, “Why are you doing this to us?”

He was present at the largest riot in State College’s history.

There had been riots before. Some were more like victory jubilees after a big win, others were disappointed trots through the streets after a bitter loss, others still were spontaneous bursts of energy from young students.

But the riot on Nov. 9, 2011 was a part of something greater.

That night, the Penn State Board of Trustees gathered in an impromptu meeting that ended the 16-year presidency of Graham Spanier and, more importantly to students, the 61-year coaching career of Joe Paterno.

Reacting to the sudden news and the rapidly deteriorating situation at their university, some students gathered for a night that has yet to be matched in the borough’s long history.

Light poles were ripped up, clouds of pepper spray were let out, rocks were thrown, and a news van was flipped to its side and destroyed.

But the night did not erupt from the void — it was a symptom of anger and confusion that had been building at Penn State over a four-day period.

On Nov. 5, Jerry Sandusky was arraigned in court on several felony charges after long grand jury deliberations. The scandal erupted in the public eye, bringing national media attention and criticism to Penn State.

Shoenfelt, at the time a photographer and videographer with the Altoona-based CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV, was one of the many journalists who came to State College to cover the unfolding events. He now works in Penn State’s Belisario College of Communications as a media consultant.

He said he remembers reporters of many mediums and of local, state and national affiliation arriving just after the news broke. Just hours earlier, Paterno had announced 2011 would be his final season.

Shoenfelt said he tried to work out where the meeting might be until reporters from Philadelphia found that it would take place at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

With no risers for cameras and no mult box for clean audio, Schoenfelt said dozens of journalists filled the room to hear the news.

“I do remember the audible gasps in the crowd whenever they said Paterno was being fired,” Shoenfelt said.

The trustees had come to a decision, and Paterno’s retirement announcement was nullified. Vice chairman of the board, John Surma, read the words aloud.

“Joe Paterno is no longer the head football coach — effective immediately.”

Put simply, students took to the streets. Groups converged in Beaver Canyon, on College Avenue, on campus and throughout downtown.

“College Avenue was filled,” Shoenfelt said. “It was shoulder to shoulder people for long stretches.”

The scene was immediately chaotic, he said. And, according to Shoenfelt, much of the anger was directed toward him and his journalistic colleagues.

Rioters told him “Go Home!”

Later, a group pointed at him and a colleague, saying, “Let’s get them.” The heckling was constant, he said.

“My one clearest memory of that night is a lot of the groups of upset individuals, whether they be students or supporters, would be yelling at us, ‘Why are you doing this to us?’” Shoenfelt said.

Chants rang out throughout the city. “We Want Joe,” “One More Year,” and, of course, “We Are Penn State.”

Soon, another chant came from the corner of Locust Lane and College Avenue, where Urban Outfitters sits: “Flip That Sh--.”

“My reporter and I just watched the wave of people start moving very, very quickly toward us,” Shoenfelt said.

The wave, as he quickly found out, had resulted from a tidal force just beyond his field of view: A group of rioters flipped a WTAJ satellite news van on its side, smashing its windows and spilling its contents on the street.

“We were sad a complete era had totally, completely ended, and not in any kind of way anyone saw coming,” Andrew Hanselman said.

When the announcement came that Paterno was fired, Hanselman, a 2012 graduate in media studies, sat watching one of the large televisions in the HUB-Robeson Center, wearing his pink “S Zone” shirt and Philadelphia Flyers ball cap.

Surrounded by fellow students and several photographers, he buried his face with his hands when the words rang out on the news.

He walked to the statue of Paterno that once stood by Beaver Stadium to pay his respects, he said, and then headed downtown.

“People were very, very mad. They were mad at a lot of things. They were mad about the coverage that was given to us. They were mad about the fact that these things happened to begin with. They were mad they couldn’t just go to school. They were mad they couldn’t root for the team,” Hanselman said. “The place was a powder keg, and I totally understood it.”

He said he remembers being among a sea of people moving down Shortlidge Road before ending up in Beaver Canyon, where he saw students near him pull down a light pole.

Happy Valley and the Penn State community, he said, are like a bubble. These sudden revelations and mass media attention popped it.

At Penn State, Hanselman said, it seemed that everything tended to work out in the end. But as the scandal unfolded, for the first time, it didn’t look quite that way.

Lt. Keith Robb has been a State College police officer since 1994. That night, he was in full riot gear, helping to organize a response to the sudden upheaval.

Normally, Robb said, disturbances tended to stay in Beaver Canyon, an area of West Beaver Avenue roughly between South Pugh Street and South Garner Street. Students were, in fact, in Beaver Canyon on Nov. 9, but not just there.

“What made this a little unique was they were on College Avenue, they were on Beaver Avenue, they were all over the place, and people were being immediately destructive,” Robb said.

The previous night, Robb said roughly 1,000 students had gathered in Beaver Canyon for a gathering in support of Paterno. The event was peaceful, he said. Police blocked off the road and kept watch to make sure things remained that way.

Robb said he stayed at that gathering until about 3 a.m., slept as much as he could, and went to work for his morning shift at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9.

“I went home, had some dinner, went right to bed. I was exhausted,” he said. “And then the phone rang. It was our dispatch saying every officer needs to come into town — there’s a major disturbance.”

An “all call” was sent out to the surrounding townships including Patton, Ferguson, Spring and Bellefonte for support, Robb said. State troopers were requested as well, some eventually arriving on horseback.

In the meantime, he said, the State College Police Department tried to clear blocks of downtown. But its numbers couldn’t match the amount of people on the streets. According to Robb, each time police took a block, people would simply file into the one they had taken prior.

Most of those present, he said, were doing nothing but some more “defiant” of police. Though he wore a protective helmet, Robb said he was hit in the head by a flying rock and was covered in the many eggs that were tossed at police.

Robb called the riot a “release valve of stress,” saying he understood how many of the students and others present felt. But he had to disperse the crowd and mitigate property damage, not focusing on making arrests that night.

Some students, he said, even attempted to help calm the situation by chastising people damaging property or attempting to break up situations that could have escalated.

“Even for the officers, we had some emotional ties to this,” Robb said. “So, it wasn’t like we were unsympathetic to the students.

Along with the property damage, some minor injuries also occurred. One reporter was knocked out and bloodied by a flying rock.

The total damages amounted to nearly $200,000, according to a later estimate by police.

Robb noted that pepper spray was used throughout the night to disperse rioters and move crowds. Though State College police possess tear gas, none has ever been used in the borough’s history, including on Nov. 9.

Pepper spray comes in clouds and, when sprayed, tends to sting the eyes of whoever is in the vicinity, Robb said — including police themselves.

“I’ll never forget, there was a Pennsylvania state trooper who was inches away from me and started spraying the crowd with pepper spray,” Jeff Preval said.

Like Shoenfelt, Preval served as a reporter with WTAJ, though he worked more locally at the station’s State College bureau. He had arrived on the scene with a photographer in the van that would later be rolled by the rioters.

Currently, he works in Buffalo, New York, as a multimedia journalist at WGRZ, the city’s NBC affiliate.

Reporting on the Sandusky case and the follow-up to the riot, Preval said it was “the most exhausting and time-consuming assignment” he had ever covered.

Though he was hit in the eyes with pepper spray, he said he was able to continue to cover the riot and gather video of the night’s events.

Later, Preval said he spoke with Shoenfelt, who advised him to show himself on camera to exhibit the effects of being in the crowd that night.

“Honest to God, I didn’t know what I really looked like,” Preval said. “I didn’t mind going on and showing what had happened, but I just didn’t know if that would’ve been too troubling to the viewer.”

But Preval remembers that night as “just one chapter of a massive, massive saga.” He would go on to cover much of the Sandusky scandal as it developed until his departure for Buffalo in August 2012.

“Trying to take my contacts out after that, when all was said and done, I’ll never forget the sting in my eyes as a result of that,” he said.

Joe Hermitt remembers a different scene from Nov. 9. The longtime Penn State football photographer for the Harrisburg Patriot-News found himself at 830 McKee Street with Sara Ganim, the Pulitzer Prize winning reporter who had initially broken the story of Sandusky’s crimes.

He spent that night north of campus at the house of the freshly-fired Paterno.

Juxtaposing the scene on the other side of campus, Hermitt said there were about two dozen students and a few reporters standing somberly outside on the dark side street.

There wasn’t much happening until, he said, an unknown man arrived at the front door, layed a bouquet of flowers on the porch, knocked on Paterno’s door and departed. Sue Paterno, the coach’s wife, soon retrieved the flowers crying and went back into the house.

Sometime after, the coach emerged and spoke briefly to those gathered on his grass, Hermitt said.

“He said goodnight, turned around to go back in the house, and one of the students behind me shouted, ‘We Are.’ He pumped his fist into the air and said, ‘Penn State,’ and disappeared into the house,” Hermitt said. “That was the last time I saw him alive, the last photo I ever took of him out of the hundreds of thousands of photos I’d taken over the years.

“The last photo was him in his pajamas on his front porch at 11 o’clock at night.”

Back downtown, Robb said the crowds were mostly dispersed sometime after midnight. The streets of State College, vacant and quiet afterward, looked like “a warzone,” according to Robb.

Though major damages may have still been evident, the borough’s public works crews were able to clean up much of the mess before the next day, he said.

State College police set up a now dead website to help find wanted individuals and distributed wanted posters around downtown, Robb said.

Many called in to report on the identities of rioters, and others turned themselves in, he said.

“I’ll be honest, most of these folks that I’ve dealt with over the years that are involved in this, when you get to meet them in a better situation, they’re generally really good people,” he said.

In the subsequent investigations, more than 30 people were charged with crimes. Most were simple disorderly conduct or failure to disperse. Others were felony riot charges.

Though the charge was later dropped, one 41-year-old man was charged with “risking a catastrophe” after allegedly attempting to ignite gasoline that had leaked from the news van with a lit cigarette.

In the days after the riot, Robb said police presence remained high in the area, though he said he began to sense a different feeling among the community.

“There was a sense of shame that I’ve never seen before,” he said. “I remember working the Nebraska game and even interacting with students, and they were almost apologetic.”

Two days later, this sentiment may have rung true.

Kyle Harris is a native of Massachusetts but attended Penn State to obtain his undergraduate degree in public relations, graduating in 2012.

Currently, he teaches music in Boston at his school, Boston Drum Lessons, and sometimes tours with the Blue Man Group. At Penn State, Harris played drums in the Blue Band.

But in 2011, he helped to organize an enormous candlelight vigil that was held on Nov. 11 on Old Main lawn.

Though some connected the vigil as a reaction to the riot, planning for the event began prior to Nov. 9.

Harris said the idea for a vigil initially came from a discussion with Jessica Sever, another public relations student, in one of their classes. They pitched the idea to the rest of the class but found they would have to be the sole producers of the event.

According to Harris, it took about a day’s work of organizing to get the event approved and traction quickly began to grow on social media.

But he also remembers that time as difficult for general students at Penn State. Journalists and cameras could be found all throughout campus, and Harris said the university handled communications and public relations horribly throughout that era.

“It felt like [the media] was looking at us like we’re part of the problem, and I think for me and for others, it made for this confusion, kind of like, ‘Are we part of the problem?’ he said.

During that time, Harris and Sever gave numerous interviews to news agencies throughout the country. Some went better than others, he said.

Now, 10 years removed from his alma mater, Harris said he struggles with his relationship with Penn State. He said he “fell out of love” with the university during his senior year, the Sandusky case making him reflect on things more.

Two years after graduation, he said he remembered meeting with several friends who had graduated with him. They began talking about their time at the university when someone asked whether they still wore Penn State attire.

“It was apparent that no one had thought about that at all, and everyone went, ‘No,’’’ Harris said.

He said when he left Happy Valley, he almost tried to forget it. The reason he didn’t wear Penn State clothing was simple, he said: He didn’t want people to know he was an alumnus.

The vigil Harris helped to organize may have helped many through the process he struggles with, though.

It is estimated that nearly 10,000 students lit up Old Main lawn — more than double the estimated 4,000-5,000 that took the streets two days earlier.

The event featured many speakers and occurrences. LaVarr Arrington, a former Penn State linebacker, encouraged students. The president of the University Park Undergraduate Association offered his thoughts. A section of the Blue Band performed.

But most importantly to Harris, a survivor of sexual abuse offered the story of her experiences to the crowd.

Looking back, Harris said he wishes he would have focused more on survivorship and sexual abuse, taking the focus away from a minor sense of “Penn State nationalism.”

“The reality is the vigil didn’t change anything for the people who suffered the abuse,” he said.

He remembers the crowd as “stoic.” Some cried but most stood at attention with their candles.

And unlike Nov. 9, one detail Harris remembers from that night is the silence. Though several thousand students stood together, there was hardly any noise — not even applause.