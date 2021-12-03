Editor's note: This story is part of a retrospective series about the child sex abuse case of Jerry Sandusky. For more, visit collegian.psu.edu/sandusky.

When she graduated from Penn State in 2008, Sara Ganim didn’t expect to win a Pulitzer Prize in 2012 — just four years after becoming a professional journalist.

But her journey to one of the most prestigious awards in the journalism industry began three years earlier in 2009 when she pursued the developing Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case story after receiving a tip.

Ganim continued her work into 2011 when she eventually took on a position as a reporter with PennLive/The Patriot-News— writing a series of investigative articles that earned her and the Harrisburg-based news outlet a Pulitzer Prize in 2012.

Now, 10 years removed from Sandusky’s arrest on Nov. 5, 2011, The Daily Collegian alumna said it took her “a long time to understand the scope” of the story’s impact.

“Back then… I had no clue that it was going to turn into something like this,” Ganim said. “We didn’t know that this was [going to] turn into the case of a serial pedophile.”

Documenting initial evidence

The first rumors Ganim heard stemmed from “a regular conversation” with someone in State College who claimed Sandusky was under an investigation that “could be a big deal.”

However, Ganim, now a correspondent for CNN, said the confidant went to “great lengths” to falsify the allegations — and take them back — after initially declaring they were true.

“Behind the scenes, [there was] a very powerful movement to keep [allegations against Sandusky] quiet,” Ganim said.

The annual gala for Sandusky’s now-defunct charity, The Second Mile, is what solidified it for Ganim when Sandusky himself didn’t make an appearance — something was going on.

“We started asking around, ‘Where is he?’” Ganim said. “It wasn’t a very coordinated effort to keep it quiet… multiple board members were telling multiple stories about why he wasn’t there.”

From there, Ganim said, news tips and leads began circulating among the “press box of people” covering State College and Penn State football at the time.

After accepting a reporting job with The Patriot-News following her crime reporting stint with the Centre Daily Times, Ganim said she “blurted out” what she knew of the Sandusky case on her first day of work.

“We pulled her into a conference room and said, ‘What do you know?’” Cate Barron, then-managing editor of PennLive/The Patriot-News, said.

Barron, now president of PA Media Group and publisher of PennLive/The Patriot-News, said she “let [Ganim] run as much as possible” to unearth the story from then on.

“To their credit, they cut me loose,” Ganim said. “They were giving me a lot of flexibility and leeway to pursue this.”

On March 31, 2011, after “really cautious” reporting, The Patriot-News published Ganim’s first Sandusky-related article — one with a definitive timeline proving the football giant was the subject of a grand jury investigation for alleged indecent assault of a teenage boy.

The then-15-year-old boy from Clinton County — later confirmed to be Aaron Fisher — came forward with allegations that Sandusky “had inappropriate contact with him over a four-year period, starting when he was 10,” according to the article.

The article also mentions the May 1998 Penn State University Police and Public Safety report of Sandusky showering with a then-12-year-old boy in a locker room inside of the Lasch football building.

Even though Ganim’s inaugural piece provided grounds for questioning Sandusky, his colleagues, Penn State Athletics and university administration, what followed was silence. Barron said The Patriot-News expected everyone to jump on the story but the big reveal was met by “crickets for the most part.”

“After that story ran, I kind of went back to my day job,” Ganim said. “I covered stuff all summer that was totally unrelated to this, not really thinking that much more… maybe one day he’d get arrested, maybe not.”

The next football-related event immediately following the article’s publication was the 2011 Blue-White Game. Ganim said journalists in attendance selected Joe Paterno’s “favorite reporter” to ask about the grand jury investigation during the game’s press conference.

“[Paterno] said he wasn’t going to talk about it,” she said, “[and] no one followed up.”

Ganim said she initially didn’t believe the impact of Sandusky’s actions “would ever touch” athletics at Penn State, and she approached reporting as she would a “straight crime story.”

“For me, it wasn’t a sports story,” Ganim said, “and I have to say for the people I was talking to, it wasn’t a sports story either.”

Uncovering the truth

When Sandusky was arrested that November, Ganim said she was “caught off guard,” and the breadth of the fallout was “surprising” to her. It wasn’t until the “full scope” of his crimes were uncovered.

For Ganim, Survivors’ similar testimonies solidified the severity of the situation and need for accurate reporting.

“He had such a pattern… it became clear… like there aren’t multiple people that are decades apart in age who are coming up with the exact same stories having never met each other,” Ganim said. “Those kinds of coincidences don’t happen.”

While Barron said The Patriot-News faced “so much resistance” from Penn State, journalism faculty at the university “were very understanding” of why Ganim continued in pursuit of the truth.

“Sara was unbelievable — she was just running on this tiny suitcase and adrenaline,” Barron said. “She’s a phenom.”

Following Sandusky’s indictment, Barron said some of The Patriot-News’ readers were “really appalled.” It became a “shoot the messenger” situation, Barron said, due to the “whole aura of Penn State Athletics.” She described Sandusky as a god for many fans.

Megan Lavey-Heaton was one of three front page designers at PennLive/The Patriot-News who worked on Sandusky coverage, and when the indictment was released, it was her job to lay out the charges against Sandusky for the next print edition.

“The indictment was giant. It took two whole inside pages of the paper to lay that out, and I cried throughout it,” Lavey-Heaton, now a data journalist and podcast producer at PennLive/The Patriot-News, said. “It was just really sobering what this guy had done for so long, and he had been treated like a hero.”

She said the goal was to protect the survivors as much as possible throughout the coverage by combing through page layouts to “make sure no accidental mentions” of names slipped through.

Collaborating in the newsroom

The Patriot-News was “perfectly positioned” to report the story, Barron said, since Ganim was “already so deeply sourced” with survivors’ families and the Penn State community.

“I’m so proud of what we did,” Barron said. “This was when… internet journalism was really new — we started to see a national and international audience for [PennLive/The Patriot-News.]”

When Sandusky’s crimes gained traction, State College began to house reporters from national news giants attempting to publish their own renditions of the case, but Barron said they quickly became “frustrated” with sourcing.

But The Patriot-News staff worked “around the clock” and on weekends, Barron said, to stay on track.

“I feel like I lived in that office,” Ganim said of the long hours.

Then-Assistant Managing Editor at PennLive/The Patriot-News Mike Feeley took on the role of “right-hand man” to Ganim by giving her stories first edits and providing feedback.

“The beauty of it was we were well sourced and way ahead of the game,” Feeley, now executive editor of The News Journal and Delaware Online, said. “A lot of this was early morning planning sessions, late night planning sessions.”

National news outlets that set up shop in State College were “looming” over their heads, Feeley said, but The Patriot-News’ strategy became clear — “while they were zigging, we were gonna zag.”

“The strategy was not to follow the other media,” Feeley said. “We tried to focus more on people, kids, [survivors], the crime — less on the politics and drama.”

The people directly involved in the story became The Patriot-News’ “North Star.” Feeley said many critics of the media at the time felt that a narrative was being created, but the Harrisburg outlet stayed true to its priority.

The “real explosion,” according to Feeley, was when Paterno and then-Penn State President Graham Spanier were fired on Nov. 9, 2011, by the university’s Board of Trustees.

“I think that was the moment we felt that this went kind of supersonic,” Feeley said.

Lavey-Heaton said the newsroom “went dead silent” when it was announced on TV.

Just one day prior, The Patriot-News decided to publish an editorial on its front page — calling on the Board of Trustees to take action against Paterno and Spanier — a type of opinionated article almost unheard of appearing on the masthead of any journalistic publication.

“There are the obligations we all have to uphold the law,” the Nov. 8, 2011, print edition read above the fold. “There are then the obligations we all have to do what is right.”

It was “a big decision,” Barron said, but PennLive/The Patriot-News publisher and president of PA Media Group at the time, John Kirkpatrick, “stood behind us every step of the way.”

“[It was the] first time we ever put [an] editorial on the front page, let alone [a] whole page,” Kirkpatrick, who is now retired, said. “It just had this tremendous power.”

With first-rate attorneys who were “as committed to getting the truth out as we were,” Kirkpatrick said The Patriot-News as an organization “could not be intimidated” — even when it was told by individuals who “worked with [Spanier]” to “stop writing the story.”

“One of the reasons it was not simple at the beginning… was because Jerry Sandusky didn’t look or act around other adults like a monster,” Kirkpatrick said. “[He] looked compassionate, caring, almost [like a] loving guy — the image people had of a serial child molester didn’t look like Jerry Sandusky.”

The story touched so many readers. Barron said she received a call from a reader who said they “stood on [their] porch and wept” after reading the front page editorial.

Opinion page editor of PennLive/The Patriot-News at the time, Jeanette Krebs, said she was “horrified” by the grand jury presentment. Krebs, now president of Krebs Communications and Public Engagement, said they knew they had to say something, and it would be a “firestorm” of an opinion.

But the decision to display the editorial on a front page spread, Krebs said, is what made the piece have “such an incredible impact.”

“It was the only time during my tenure as opinion editor that people called me and actually broke down crying because they just felt so emotionally connected to Penn State and were just distraight about what this meant for the university and the football program,” Krebs said.

Exposing the full depth of Sandusky’s crimes was a “huge public service,” because he could’ve continued committing them, Barron said. Reporting on the subject won’t stop anytime soon — journalists will always find a new angle, she said.

“It will never end,” Barron said. “This story, to some extent, will always be with us.”

Winning a Pulitzer Prize

In 2012, Ganim believed there were “so many” other important stories also in the running for the Pulitzer Prize in local journalism. Although, there were a lot of people cheering on the Harrisburg outlet from across the country.

When Ganim and The Patriot-News won, Barron said everyone was in the newsroom to celebrate.

Feeley said it was “a great moment” in The Patriot-News’ history because everyone worked toward one “common cause.”

What made the newsroom team effort so successful, according to Barron, was how well everyone knew each other and individual talents “played off each other.”

“It was nonstop just trying to get ahead of the story and make sure that everything was covered that sometimes you didn’t even pause to think about the momentousness of it,” Barron said. “We were indeed fearless… We just kept going, and we were so proud of that.”

Charlie Thompson, a state government correspondent for PennLive/The Patriot-News, said it was an “all hands on deck situation” for the newsroom, as Penn State football is “kind of the straw that stirs the drink” and the story is “inextricably intertwined” with the sport.

“We were all roped in to it — regardless of what our regular beat was,” Thompson said.

After Ganim decided to work for CNN, Thompson said he became “the point person” for Sandusky-related coverage, which was “a second beat” for him alongside his state government beat. In the years after the news broke, there would still be more stories to write.

The entire organization had to “trust each other,” Kirkpatrick said, and at some point, The Patriot-News had to decide to be “on the side of the truth, giving voice to people who don’t have a voice.”

What made it all worthwhile, Barron said, were the mothers of survivors who trusted Ganim and The Patriot-News “to be able to tell their [stories] and to hopefully do some good after so much evil.”

Ganim — along with Barron, Feeley and late editor David Newhouse — accepted the Pulitzer Prize together in 2012.

Leaving a lasting impact

Ganim said she didn’t realize how monumental an impact Sandusky’s actions had until she began speaking with people outside of Pennsylvania about laws that changed after his arrest.

“The way that parents, teachers, organizations talk to children about safety boundaries began to make it more clear for me how big of an impact this had,” Ganim said. “[It] didn’t have to do with the reporting — [it was] the fact that the prosecutors made the grand jury presentment public in an understandable way.”

Barron said it’s important to remember the story doesn’t center on Penn State’s football legacy, which is “easy to get swept up in.”

“What happened up there was not the story of Big Ten football — it was the story about children who were crime [survivors] and about a perpetrator who was allowed to wreck terror for so many years and should’ve been stopped a lot earlier,” Barron said.

Reporting on the Sandusky child sex abuse case opened the door for more straightforward and honest descriptions of grooming and sex crimes in future journalistic pieces, Ganim said.

“We started calling rape of a child what rape of a child is — explaining it,” Ganim said.

From a national perspective, Ganim believes exposing the story “made a big difference in a lot of lives,” but it was a feat only a local newspaper could’ve pulled off.

“This was not something I was specifically sent to go find,” Ganim said. “This was something that I found because I was just doing my beat reporting — my job every day.”

The “advent of online news,” Barron said, was happening in real time as Ganim and The Patriot-News team uncovered the case.

The decline in available resources at local news outlets in the last decade, Ganim said, will ultimately be detrimental in uncovering offenders similar to Sandusky and the testimonies of survivors moving forward.

“It really showed me the impact that local reporting can have and the importance of resources being devoted to local reporting,” Ganim said. “There’s no way, I don’t think, that a news outlet that wasn’t inside the state of Pennsylvania could’ve ever uncovered that story.”