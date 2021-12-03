Editor's note: This story is part of a retrospective series about the child sex abuse case of Jerry Sandusky. For more, visit collegian.psu.edu/sandusky.

Ten years have gone by since the Jerry Sandusky case rocked Penn State as a whole, but the epicenter of the earthquake was one of Penn State’s biggest attractions — athletics.

All eyes were on Penn State’s biggest sport, football, as Joe Paterno was fired and defaced from the campus for his alleged involvement, but the 28 other Division I sports at Happy Valley also felt the ripple effects.

Other than football, one of Penn State’s biggest sports is men’s basketball. At the time, head coach Pat Chambers was holding the clipboard courtside for the Nittany Lions.

When the information director broke the news about the case to Chambers, he was preparing for a big game.

“I was in my first ever walkthrough, preparing for Slippery Rock when the information director showed me the newspaper with the headlines,” Chambers told the Collegian. “That was the real gut-wrenching start of it.”

Chambers, the basketball coach of nine years, was in his first season with the blue and white after coming from Boston University.

After the news broke, the firing of coach Paterno came out just shortly after.

Chambers didn’t know where to look for the truth and how to react to the news. He said the whole situation really hit home for him.

“I think my initial reaction at the beginning was obviously pain, hurt, you don’t know what to believe,” Chambers said. “I have children at home, so it really hit close to home because I wouldn’t know how to react if something happened to my children.”

Chambers was born in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, which is just outside of Philadelphia. He also played point guard at the University of Philadelphia and, later, coached as an assistant.

He mentioned that he grew up watching coach Paterno and cheering for Penn State, so when he heard about Paterno’s alleged involvement, he felt betrayed.

“I really looked up to Joe Paterno, and it was challenging.” Chambers said. “What they were claiming in the allegations, it was just really hard to digest.

“It was a really difficult and challenging time.”

It was not just a difficult time for men’s basketball, all sports watched it unfold right before their eyes.

At the time, Bob Warming was the head coach of the men’s soccer team as he watched the case unravel.

“I was just heartsick I think for everybody involved,” Warming said. “You knew that you were watching something on TV transpire that just couldn’t be put back in a bottle, any place, for better or for worse. It was out and things just were not going to be the same.”

Typically, a coach is the first person who players turn to when in need of help. In this case, the players, who were young adults, were dealing with something on a nationwide scale.

It was something they had no control over, but they were a part of the situation because of the Penn State name across their chests.

For the coaches, the best way to deal with the situation was to be open with their players.

“We were always very open with our team,” Chambers said. “We would talk to our team all the time about the situation, and to really try and get them to understand.”

Players soon realized that this was going to be more than just the game and that it would linger around them for years to come.

Former Penn State men’s basketball player Billy Oliver was a junior at the time. Oliver and his teammates knew that the upcoming season would be a whole lot different and there would be a lot of adversity.

“This is something that was going to be over us for the rest of the season,” Oliver said. “We are going to have to deal with it as it comes.”

As being an athlete on campus, the student-athletes had to deal with the media already, but they were used to being asked questions about the game on the court or field — not about something outside of their sport.

Oliver said he feels like the media was tough to deal with, because he and his teammates didn’t have any connection to football — just Penn State.

“Negative news vans were outside the Bryce Jordan Center and were parked along the football stadium,” Oliver said. “We were being chased [inside] every day to practice with media asking for comments and questions on something we knew nothing about.”

Paterno was fired in the middle of the fall sports season, just days away from the basketball team’s first performance of the season against Hartford.

The crowd wasn’t normal, and Chambers thought that even with all of the distractions, that it all would still go away when the ball is thrown up in the air at tipoff.

“I remember it being a very small crowd, and I’m probably being kind,” Chambers said. “When the ball goes up and you get in between the lines players play, and coaches coach, and that’s what we do for 40 minutes.”

Like the coaches, the athletes too tried to use their sport as a distraction from the volcano erupting behind them.

Former women’s soccer player Lexi Marton, who was a junior in 2011, remembers the game vaguely, but she and her teammates were appreciative that they had a sport to take their minds off of things.

“What I do remember was the fact that we had soccer to focus on, which for me at least was a blessing,” Marton told the Collegian. “The other thousands and thousands of Penn State students that were on campus probably could only think about Joe Paterno being fired and the ongoing investigation. For me and for my teammates when we're on the field, that's an escape for us. That's our happy place.”

The happy place wasn’t filled with only rainbows and butterflies, though, because Sandusky’s name followed many student-athletes even on the field.

Oliver couldn’t remember anything directly said to him, but he said he was heckled for just being attached to the Penn State name.

“You can imagine,” Oliver said. “Everything that could have been said was said. Some students can be particularly vicious and there were no holds barred, even with something like this.”

The jokes and the taunts didn’t stop with the game. They followed some all the way back to her home — like Marton in Canada.

“I remember going home for Christmas break to my friends and family in Canada and I remember that it was always in their minds,” Marton said. “Someone was always making a joke by throwing in the name Sandusky into a conversation and just tried to poke fun at a situation that was clearly not funny. I would very quickly correct them on that.”

With the taunts aside, there was some light at the end of the tunnel for Penn State athletics.

The NCAA placed sanctions on the football program that included a postseason ban, a $60 million fine and scholarship reductions.

And the other Division I sports were left untouched by the NCAA. Yet, that didn’t mean that programs weren’t hindered.

“Recruiting was more of a challenge,” Warming said. “I’d call the player and the family, and they just said, ‘No way my son’s going there to play,’ because there was just this huge stain.”

For Chambers, the reaction to Penn State teams could change depending on where players traveled to.

With difficulty recruiting, Penn State had a tough time bringing in new talent to fill up its rosters.

Luckily for the coaches, most of their players didn’t choose the easy route by leaving the university. They decided to stay until the end.

“The thought of transferring never crossed my mind,” Oliver said. “You can’t cut and run from a problem, especially when you are in the right and in a position to help.”

Some players, like Marton, thought that leaving the situation wouldn’t show leadership and help the community.

“I never once thought about leaving Penn State,” Marton said. “I definitely could understand and respect the decisions of the athletes who left Penn State, but we were leaders in the community, and so I want to stay true to that commitment, as opposed to using what was happening as an excuse to go in a different direction.”

Help was something that Penn State needed at the time, and the person to come to the university's aid was Paterno’s replacement, Bill O’Brien.

According to other coaches across the university, Paterno never went to the head coaches meeting with of the other sports teams. But O’Brien quickly changed that and decided it would be beneficial to go to the meetings.

“First of all, as I understand it Bill O’Brien, was the first football coach to attend those meetings in a long time,” Warming said. “The tone of those meetings was rough, but Bill said ‘We are in this together and we will only get through this with everyone together.”

At the meetings, O’Brien told the coaches that this wasn’t something that just happened to football, but it happened to the whole school.

O’Brien’s message of togetherness really stuck with a lot of coaches around campus, especially Warming.

Warming said the togetherness that O’Brien forged ultimately helped Penn State athletics as a whole.

“I think the next year so many teams won championships,” Warming said. “There was so much success, there was so much camaraderie. We were all going to each other's games. We were all going and supporting each other, and sending texts to each other, and there was just this unbelievable transformation because of Bill.”

Since 2011 Penn State won 17 Big Ten championships and 10 national championships.

For the coaches, the leader was O’Brien, but the players didn’t get to sit in on those coaches’ meetings.

The players had to rely on each other to get out of the chaos, and especially the ones who were with Penn State the longest.

“We kind of looked up to the upperclassman to lead the charge,” Marton said. “The upperclassmen were always great at setting the tone and at setting that great example of what it means to be a student athlete and a Penn State soccer player.”

For the players, 2021 sometimes still feels like they are still living in 2011.

Oliver still hears the same questions he was asked 10 years ago by the media that chased him into the Bryce Jordan Center.

“I still get asked about it today,” Oliver said. “What I tell them is that we were athletes completely separate from the situation, but we were caught up in a tornado.”

But, after 10 years, Penn State is rebuilding.

Chambers said rebuilding after a situation like the Sandusky case needed to take time or it wouldn’t fix at all.

“Rebuilding was a really slow process,” Chambers said. “You couldn't rush it. There's nothing you can rush about this. When you try to rush it you just look bad.”

The 28 other Division I sports were affected because of being tied to the name Penn State.

The players and the coaches of those sports were caught in the crossfire, but that does not mean that everything out of this was negative.

“I learned that if you do the right things you can still be proud of who you are and what you represent, despite the evil things,” Oliver said. “You represent you, and that's all you can control. It's within your control, and you can make the right choices. You try to help people. You should always be proud of that, no matter what's going on. I think that would be a theme of this for a lot of people.”

The building of Penn State Athletics was knocked down, and the coaches and players knew that not one person could rebuild the building.

The building would have to be rebuilt — together.

“It wasn't rebuilding. It was just bringing people closer together,” Warming said. “Some people felt like they had to rebuild. I never felt that way. I just felt like what you had to do was take what you had, and get them closer together. And we did.”