Editor's note: This story is part of a retrospective series about the child sex abuse case of Jerry Sandusky. For more, visit collegian.psu.edu/sandusky.

It’s been 10 years since Jerry Sandusky’s horrific child sexual abuse came to light to the entire world. Lately, a lot of people have had time to reflect on this decade that’s changed Penn State and, usually, they’ll say to themselves, “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years.”

Ten years seems like a long time. I was 11 years old when Sandusky was originally convicted in 2011. I’m 21 now — a huge jump in experiences, maturity and knowledge. But so many people seem to understand that it really hasn’t been that long generally speaking. My first year at Penn State in 2018 was only seven years removed from the “beginning” of it all.

That’s shocking to me as I look back on my first season of Penn State football. The student section was loud and proud, without any signs of a stained reputation from Sandusky, despite it being only six years later. But, unfortunately, many students now are just too far from the case personally to really understand it.

Maybe that’s how Penn State wants it. But that’s not how it should be.

Current staff members of The Daily Collegian had the opportunity to become quite familiar with intimate details of the case this past year while reporting on its anniversary. We’ve been researching since the summer. The abuse endured by so many young boys at the hands of Sandusky is appalling. It’s heart wrenching to hear how much of their childhoods were stripped away from them.

It’s popularly believed Sandusky could’ve been convicted earlier if top university administration had handled the case appropriately in a timely manner — including former President Graham Spanier.

It might never be certain how much any of Penn State’s many powerful men actually knew about the case as it was unfolding, but a decade has shown that many administrators like Spanier likely knew enough to know there was a problem.

Despite his connection to one of the worst child sexual abuse cases in recent history, the university has allowed Spanier to attend university events and visit campus since his prison sentencing and electronic house arrest ended only several months ago.

Several of the Collegian staff members — including myself — have seen Spanier receive a tour of the new Donald P. Bellisario Media Center and in attendance at a prestigious College of Communications event. Those are just the moments we personally witnessed, so there could be more.

The university’s response? He can do whatever he wants.

According to university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois, Spanier is a “tenured faculty member on administrative leave and is not teaching classes.” With the status, Dubois said Spanier “may attend events at the university that interest him.”

Spanier was found guilty of a single misdemeanor charge for the endangerment of children for a reason. Spanier was fired from the university for a reason. Why is Penn State so blasé about his presence on campus?

It’s completely inappropriate that the university allows Spanier to roam the educational facilities that make up its campus as Sandusky’s survivors and the community continue to heal from the wounds that were only made deeper by the former president himself.

I wonder why Penn State has allowed Spanier to maintain his tenured faculty position. Any good he’s done for the university is meaningless in the light of his alleged involvement with decades of Sandusky’s sex abuse, which Spanier reportedly was aware of since the late 1990s. There are so many current faculty members who are actively teaching who are worthy of tenured status and have yet to receive it.

With time, many people in the Penn State community and across the world have likely come to forget Spanier’s name and, with it, his actions — or inactions. It’s what allows the university to silently welcome him back to campus as a guest at whatever events that he so pleases to be at.

But it’s important that Penn Staters of past and present remember what actually happened in the Sandusky case and how, as it’s reported, Spanier failed so many children by not properly utilizing his powers as an administrative head of one of the biggest universities in the country.

While I don’t know all of the specific details of Spanier’s professional contract with the university, if it still exists, I do know one thing. As a student and a future alumna who now understands the complexities and tragedies of Sandusky’s abuses, I don’t want anyone involved with the abuse to be associated with and representing Penn State.

The survivors deserve to know that key figures of Sandusky’s abuse continue to be held accountable.