Editor's note: This story is part of a retrospective series about the child sex abuse case of Jerry Sandusky. For more, visit collegian.psu.edu/sandusky.

Because Aaron Fisher was the first survivor to come forward, former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was found guilty on 45 counts of child sexual abuse and was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in 2012.

Even though the conclusion of the trials was 10 years ago, Fisher’s journey started when he was in third grade after being invited to The Second Mile Summer Program football camp — a charity program Sandusky created.

“It wasn’t until my fourth grade year I was introduced to him,” Fisher said. “I thought he was another counselor, and I didn’t realize he founded [The Second Mile].”

During group activities, Fisher said Sandusky was “always around” his group.

“It was after the weeklong camp in fourth grade, he invited myself and a couple other kids to do stuff around the area like to the dam or a golf trip or out to eat, and that continuously happened until there was one-on-one interactions between him and myself,” Fisher said.

As the years went by, the situation escalated, and during Fisher’s ninth grade year in high school, he reported the sexual abuse. It wasn’t until his senior year that charges against Sandusky were filed.

“It was more I wanted to get away,” Fisher said. “Prior to coming forward in ninth grade, I had already tried to get away — I stopped returning phone calls and said I wasn't home.”

His fight-or-flight response, he said, kicked in, which according to Jessie Starks, a therapist at The Individual and Family CHOICES Program, is a neurological response for trauma survivors.

“The brain and our systems are amazing and have a lot of built in survival features, like flight-fight response and automatic obedience, and you just go with whatever keeps you alive,” Starks said.

Fisher said he just wanted Sandusky to leave him alone.

“When he would come to the school and try to talk to me, I wouldn't go to the office,” Fisher said. “I would go sit somewhere else like in the bathroom until the bell rang.”

“If he just took the hint and left me alone when my flight response kicked in, I probably wouldn't have come forward,” Fisher said. “It was the persistence on his part that really pushed me to come forward.”

Jennifer Storm served as the Pennsylvania Victim Advocate for seven and a half years, during the years of the Sandusky trial and has been in the field of advocacy for “over two decades.”

“I assisted several of the young men as they were going through the criminal process and also with supportive services in general,” Storm said.

“I navigated a lot of the appeals, hearings and processes with the survivors involved, and did a lot of advocacy in terms of the harassment and intimidation the survivors were experiencing at the hands of misguided pro-Penn State folks.”

Storm said it “was brutal” for the survivors during and after the trials.

“Every single survivor is going to have a different experience. There are threads that tend to link through,” Storm said. “It may be something that happened 20 years ago, but if this is the first time they’re talking about it, they’re going to be having the same feelings that someone who was initially abused would.”

Her personal journey as a survivor began during her childhood and teenage years.

“I was raped as a child, and I did what most survivors do — I put it out of my mind and didn’t talk about it,” Storm said. “I couldn’t run from the wound, so instead I used drugs and alcohol, and engaged in self-harm behavior.”

Overtime, Storm said she faced negative impacts from her coping methods.

“I almost died from my experience, and when I came to in the hospital and had a little bit of clarity, it became very quickly relevant to me that not only what I was doing was not working, but it was making it worse,” Storm said.

Storm said she realized then “life doesn't end with that act that happened to you.”

“There’s the age old saying that time heals all wounds, but time heals all wounds that are being tended to,” Storm said. “The wound has been exposed for all that time, and for 10 years of my life, I was running away from this wound — I didn’t want to deal with it and what happened overtime it got worse and worse and worse.”

Fisher shared similar sentiments, because he said he doesn’t think “it ever leaves.”

“There's always bits and pieces of it there,” Fisher said.

Currently, Storm has authored several books on her own story and on sexual assault recovery and coping mechanisms, because she wants other survivors to know there is “hope and healing.”

“There is never going to be a point in time when a survivor is not a survivor,” Storm said. “Surviving from sexual violence is a lifelong process, and it changes over time.”

Investigating child sexual abuse cases before and after Jerry Sandusky In May 1998, a concerned mother reached out for help after her son had an uncomfortable experience with Jerry Sandusky in Penn State’s Lasch Building showers. One month later, the investigation dropped. Fourteen years later, the same man was found guilty for 45 counts of sexual abuse.

Storm said she advocates for others to gain an understanding so they don’t have to “sit in this pain and suffering alone” once they have the knowledge of how to navigate what happened to them.

“Life is incredible — there’s so much beauty, and there’s so much joy, but there's also pain and there’s grief, and there’s loss but because I now have strong tools to cope with those things, it makes it a little bit easier,” Storm said.

Michael Boni, partner of Boni, Zack & Snyder LLC, represented Fisher, who was known as Victim 1 throughout the trial, and was a part of a few attorneys who represented approximately a “dozen” Sandusky survivors.

“I was contacted by the mother of Aaron Fisher, who was Victim 1 — the victim who went to the cops, which effectively brought everything into the open and caused the [attorney generals] to bring criminal charges against Jerry Sandusky,” Boni said.

Boni said throughout the trials, “patterns emerge,” such as post traumatic stress disorder, which “doesn't go away.”

“The memories eat at them, and they’re affected by it in their ability to hold down jobs,” Boni said. “Their happiness quotient isn’t what it would’ve been if they hadn’t been sexually assaulted and raped by Sandusky.”

Since the trials, Boni has been in “periodic” communication with some of his clients and has seen “other psychological issues” like addictions problems and repressed memories.

“There is a body of peer reviewed studies that show victims of child sex abuse typically have repressed memories,” Boni said. “A lot of times, later in life after the victims are married and have children and they go into therapy because they're depressed or anxious, the therapist will recover what happened — but by then it's too late to report.”

During the trial, Boni said clients, like Fisher, have a “difficult time” knowing the person who “serially raped” them is sitting nearby.

For Fisher, Boni said he had just turned 18 and it was “a time in someone's life where they should be happy and look forward to the next stage of their life.”

Boni said the length of the statute of limitations, the deadline allocated for survivors to sue their abusers and press criminal charges, is not “sympathetic,” which is a “shame.”

“We've been trying very hard to create that window to allow adults to bring civil lawsuits against their abusers or the entities that allowed abusers to engage in their acts, in the case of Sandusky — Penn State,” Boni said.

CHILD USA, a nonprofit think tank focused on ending child abuse and neglect, was founded by Marci Hamilton to address the “need” for statute of limitation reform.

Hamilton, who currently works at the University of Pennsylvania as a law professor, said the organization is “dedicated to furthering the child civil rights movement.”

She views the statute of limitations as “problematic,” because they are an “artificial barrier for going to court,” and through research conducted at the Sean P. McIlmail Statutes of Limitations Research Institute at CHILD USA, the average age for a survivor to come forward is 52.

Hamilton said the current statute of limitations tells the victims they don’t matter and their claims don't matter, which she described as “tragic.”

“It took time to educate the public and make sure judges understood,” Hamilton said. “Half of the states now have some type of revival for [survivors] of the past, and there are hundreds of bills being considered around the country currently.”

The work at CHILD USA went from a “trickle at the beginning in 2003 and has turned into a really vibrant movement,” Hamilton said.

“My hope is that we achieve SLO reform in not only the U.S. but globally,” Hamilton said. “As a result, we can get the information that the public needs about what is really going on.”

Hamilton said the goal is the truth and to be able to explain in an evidence based, legal and sophisticated way, the persistence of the problem and what steps to take next.

“There is a need for people to understand that people in power were treating children in sexual abuse cases as collateral damage, and then seeing that coming out of Penn State — it’s the problem of not treating children like they have civil rights,” Hamilton said.

“How many institutions are putting our children at risk and how many perpetrators are out there relying on expired statute of limitations to keep abusing?” Hamilton said.

For Fisher, he said “it was one person who did the wrongdoings but it was everyone else who knew about it and didn't stop it at Penn State,” and felt his report would go “unanswered.”

Fisher recounted “every hard turn” and “every broken promise” the district attorney gave him in his book “Silent No More,” co-authored by psychologist Michael Gillum and his mother, Dawn Daniels.

“After the case and trial, I got into doing speaking engagements with Mike Gillum,” Fisher said. “The very first one I did was kind of touchy, it wasn't the easiest thing in the world, but it was the reason why I kept doing them.”

Fisher said after his presentations, there were large numbers of people who were “thankful” he spoke, and he was able to learn about the differences in the systems across the states from audience members.

How the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case altered Penn State’s administration TJ Bard woke one morning in early November 2011 and walked down to the lawn of Penn State’s Old Main where tents filled with lights, cameras and reporters waited to greet him.

“I came out and would talk to them and give them insight about how my case was handled and how they would not handle a case like that,” Fisher said. “The fact that they wanted to [handle] it a lot better, shedded a light on a really dark subject.”

The book, Fisher said, was partly so others knew exactly what he had to go through, but he said he “shouldn't have had to do that” because of Pennsylvania’s system's mistreatment of him.

“Other states have multimillion dollar centers for child abuse [survivors], and that helped [me] because those people actually want to help compared to what I went through here — it seemed like every door just got slammed shut in my face,” Fisher said.

Since Fisher’s experience, Children’s Advocacy Centers have received increased funding across Pennsylvania, according to Chris Kirchner, executive director of CAC of Pennsylvania and in Centre County, there is a center within Mount Nittany Health.

“The Sandusky [trial] was a turning point for children's advocacy for the state,” Kirchner said. “We were not getting any money from the state, and then they increased birth certificate prices so $2 million was raised every year, as well as the money from Penn State to better the centers.”

“The deep analysis on who knew, who knew when, why did they wait, totally validated all of the dynamics we’d been advocating for,” Kirchner said.

Diana McWilliams, executive director of CAC of Centre County, said the center was created in 2014 to provide greater support to children in these cases.

“We use an evidence-based model at CAC and have a multidisciplinary team where a child can see that their community cares and is working to get them the resources they need,” McWilliams said.

Before the CAC, McWilliams said multiple people would ask retraumatizing questions to the child, and now, they are able to “mitigate that.”

“It's about keeping kids safe and not dragging them through the system,” McWilliams said. “The sooner we get the child in services and allow them to tell their story the better chance that child has at having a fulfilling life.”

At the state-level, Kirchner said she has seen multiple “dynamics” create “long-term challenges” for survivors, which may be altered if the child receives care initially.

There are four dynamics Kirchner has seen including: the abuser as someone the child knows, shame factors, a sense of betrayal and the societal stigma behind people not believing survivors.

“Manipulative dynamics of offenders is a big part of this,” Kirchner said. “They don't just come in and abuse — they build relationships with the child and child’s caregivers while positioning themselves as a helping person and they are always there to volunteer to help.”

Kirchner said her focus is “not placing the burden on the child’s shoulders” when it comes to shame factors and self-blaming.

Additionally, Kirchner said each individual experience “varies,” and for adults later in life, there isn't one definitive example of what it looks like to “grapple with what happened every day.”

Similarly, McWilliams said the increased amount of adverse childhood experiences, like sexual abuse, can lead to it becoming “very difficult” to overcome in adulthood for survivors.

“If they have a supportive caregiver, another family member who is able to really address their emotional needs and get them the resources they need, the sooner the services are wrapped around the child, the better probability they’re going to be resilient later on in their lives,” McWilliams said.

Shannon Spillman, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, serves as a senior program associate in the Grant Department at the National Children’s Alliance the national organization overseeing the state’s CACs.

Recounting Penn State’s largest riot after the firing of Joe Paterno Reporting from College Avenue, Brian Shoenfelt remembers Penn State students yelling to him, “Why are you doing this to us?”

Being a survivor herself, Spillman said she is “passionate” about the work she does and encourages others to utilize the resources if they have the privilege to do so.

“I've been in therapy for 15 years. I was abused when I was about eight to 10 years old, I didn't talk about it, and I repressed it for about eight years,” Spillman said.

Spillman said there have been a lot of mental impacts she “still” feels today since her abuse.

As a certified trauma treatment specialist and therapist, Lois Ehrmann said a survivor’s “functioning and experiences” as an adult can become “problematic” for them.

“People start to wonder if they were abused and we spend a lot of time talking to people about what meaning this sexual abuse had for you, what did it mean for your sense of who you are and what is your sense of the world because of these experiences,” Ehrmann said.

Ehrmann was the founder and former executive director at The Individual and Family CHOICES Program in State College, where she worked as an outpatient therapist.

“Had I been able to talk about it and get the therapy I needed at a young age, I don't think they would have as much of a lasting impact as they do today because they were made into me as I was growing,” Spillman said.

Ehrmann said the later impacts “really do depend” on developmental stages and the survivor’s understanding of what is happening.

“Their internal systems may repress that experience because it's hard to keep functioning during that time if you don’t push it down or hide it in some way, which can erupt later in life for limitless reasons,” Ehrmann said.

Spillman said she has learned to set “boundaries” with people in her life who weren't able to accept the fact that a family member “could do this to” her.

Her ability to learn what triggers her PTSD symptoms and how to calm herself down in those moments, she said, took time.

“You're not alone no matter how different or unique your situation is,” Spillman said.

CHOICES first opened in 2009, Ehrmann said, and served the community during the time of the Sandusky trial.

“We were very much affected like the entire community was by the [case], and we did a lot of outreach for community members and clients,” Ehrmann said. “We tried to step up to the plate as a trauma center to work with folks in any way we could.”

For Michael Broussard, he created an interactive one-man show, called Ask a Sex Abuse Survivor, about his childhood sexual assualt experience as a way to cope with his trauma and has presented at events for the CAC of Pennsylvania.

Broussard grew up in the 1970s when there “weren’t any systems to navigate” the abuse with no support available to him.

“When I was being abused I felt like what I was experiencing didn't matter, that I didn't matter — that I was put on this Earth to be abused and all I could do is wait for it to be over and wait for the next time to be abused,” Broussard said. “You feel powerless.”

In 2014, Broussard started his theatre show, which he developed in consultation with his therapist, in order to publicly talk about his abuse and invite audience members to learn and interact with each other.

“My mechanism for dealing with a lot of it was just trying to get through it,” Broussard said. “Dissociation was my major tool to keep me from losing my mind, and it was horrible but when [the abuse] was happening, I would go somewhere else in my head — that mechanism developed into less of a positive thing as an adult.”

For Broussard, coping has to deal with keeping the communication line open while working with his trauma-informed therapist to “bring some power back.”

Broussard said he didn't know he wasn't present in his body and didn’t believe he had recovered memories until years after the abuse, and was diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder.

“When you can't physically leave a situation, you can dissociate during traumatic experiences and then later — whenever that date may be — when the brain determines it’s a little bit safer, things might shift to allow the experience back in which is scary and disconcerting for a survivor,” Starks, CHOICES therapist, said.

Starks demonstrated Broussard’s experiences with “resilience,” because he was able to develop and understand his abuse through therapy.

“You grow into who you are and not what the abuse made you,” Broussard said.

As a survivor and an advocate, Broussard agreed with Boni’s and CHILD USA’s sentiments regarding the statutes of limitations.

“The Sandusky case is a good example of why we need no statute of limitation on those crimes,” Broussard said. “You're dealing with the struggle of abuse and institutions who allowed this to happen, and you need everyone to be answerable.”

For Fisher, he said it is “easier” if survivors have a good support system, since he faced adversity in Pennsylvania after coming forward.

“I don't want to deter people from coming forward, but the experience I had I almost quit halfway through,” Fisher said.

“Different states have their own way of doing things, and not a single one of them ended up with a kid feeling like he wanted to quit, and that made me a lot happier that Pennsylvania was the only one who did that,” Fisher said.

Years later, Fisher said he focuses on keeping himself busy, whether it be playing sports or out with friends, but when he was younger, he figured it would “go unanswered” when he came forward.

“The case was done around the time I turned 18,” Fisher said. “I’m 28 now.

“Going through the years, I hit a couple of rough patches where I was overthinking things and getting in my head about what happened, five or six years back, but since then I've been doing my own thing and haven't really thought about it as much.”

For Fisher, “not much has really changed” with the exception that he doesn’t let what happened “bother” him as much anymore.

“People really need to see this is an issue — sexual abuse is something, especially for children, that is a really major issue and they need to find better ways to help the child through it and not shut the door in their face.”