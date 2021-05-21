Penn State appears to have lost some critical depth in its front court on Friday.

Following some solid first-season moments in Happy Valley, big man Abdou Tsimbila will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a tweet from Verbal Commits.

The Yaounde, Cameroon, native originally committed with Penn State late in 2018, but spent his first year out of high school at Harcum College. He did not participate in collegiate basketball that year.

Tsimbila averaged just under five minutes a game under interim head coach Jim Ferry last season .

