Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Mac Hippenhammer (12)

Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer (12) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Former Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer got a shot at making the Cincinnati Bengals roster after the draft ended on Saturday.

Hippenhammer, who closed out his collegiate career at Miami Ohio, will stay in-state to participate in the Bengals’ rookie minicamp.

Hippenhammer played for the Nittany Lions during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Miami Ohio for the last three seasons of his career.

As a Redhawk, Hippenhammer caught 102 passes for 1,555 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his final two seasons combined. His efforts were evidently enough to earn him a shot at the NFL.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags