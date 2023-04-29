Former Penn State wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer got a shot at making the Cincinnati Bengals roster after the draft ended on Saturday.

Hippenhammer, who closed out his collegiate career at Miami Ohio, will stay in-state to participate in the Bengals’ rookie minicamp.

Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer invited to #Bengals rookie minicamp, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Hippenhammer played for the Nittany Lions during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Miami Ohio for the last three seasons of his career.

As a Redhawk, Hippenhammer caught 102 passes for 1,555 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his final two seasons combined. His efforts were evidently enough to earn him a shot at the NFL.

