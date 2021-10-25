Raising Cane's College Avenue
Courtesy of Max Ralph

The new State College Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location is now hiring managers, according to a sign in the window of its College Avenue location.

Applicants can visit the restaurant's website, according to the sign.

Previously, the chain was awaiting permit approval from State College.

The Louisiana-based chicken chain declined comment on a possible opening date.

