Before even taking a snap at Penn State, 4-star pass rusher Ken Talley decided to look elsewhere to play college football.

Talley announced on Twitter that he entered the Transfer Portal on Monday. The ninth-best player in Pennsylvania committed to the Nittany Lions in September of 2020 and hasn’t visited another school since.

However, the 4-star was heavily recruited with offers from a number of Power 5 schools that could use the freshman’s help.

In his time at Penn State, he was a very vocal leader even for being a freshman that could attract schools.

With offers and a high rating, what school may Talley call home next?

Tennessee

Before picking Penn State, Talley had a top 3 that consisted of Penn State, Arizona State and Tennessee.

Talley’s last unofficial visit to a school before Penn State was with Tennesee in March of 2020, so he may want to give the Volunteers another chance.

Over the past couple of years, Tennessee has been trying to find itself in the SEC East, and head coach Josh Heupel is entering his second year at the helm.

Heupel didn’t recruit Talley back in 2020, but he is trying to change the mediocracy that the program has had in recent years.

The first way to start is by improving the defense, because in 2021, the Volunteers allowed the fourth-most yards per game in the SEC.

Talley provides a solid young pass rusher to pair with veteran linebacker and redshirt senior Jeremy Banks, who led the team with six sacks in 2021.

Other than Penn State, the Volunteers are the freshest team in his mind and could be a landing spot for the 4-star.

Pitt

Talley is a Pennsylvania native, and the other Power 5 school in Pennsylvania is Pitt.

The freshman edge rusher didn’t have Pitt in his final three but did get an offer early in his recruiting process.

Pitt has produced some big names on the defensive line and produced arguably one of the best pass rushers in football in Aaron Donald.

The Panthers’ defense a year ago was solid compared to the rest of the ACC and was a sack machine, leading the ACC with 54.

A young prospect like Talley would keep the defense at the top of the ACC to compete with teams like Clemson, who constantly reloads on defense year in and year out.

Pitt is still very close to home, so if he wants to keep the competition level and remain close to home, the Panther’s will be the best option.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is another school that is close to home for Talley, coming from Philadelphia, but the big attraction is that the Hokies are now coached by Brent Pry.

Pry was the defensive coordinator at Penn State and recruited Talley back in 2020.

Virginia Tech seems like a logical choice because Talley could reunite with the coach, and Pry departed after Talley’s commitment. He could be looking to team back up with one of the coaches who brought him to Penn State in the first place.

The Hokies are another ACC team looking to improve on their 6-7 record from 2021.

The defense wasn’t the greatest, allowing the fifth-least points per game and had the 10th-most sacks in the league.

Talley adds a young edge rusher to the system that could improve the defensive stat totals for the Hokies and slow down the high-powered ACC offenses.

Reuniting with Pry and staying at the same level may be the two things that make Talley go there.

Arizona State

Arizona State was the last of the three in Talley’s top 3 and gave him an offer a little after his offers from Penn State and Tennessee rolled in.

The Sun Devils are a long way from home but are a team that has been successful because of its defense.

The Herm Edwards-led team allowed the second-least yards per game behind Pac 12 Champion Utah.

The Utes offense is one of the best in the conference and one of the best in the nation, going blow for blow with Ohio State in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

For the class of 2022, Arizona State didn’t really rebuild its defense with recruits, only adding one in 3-star Blazen Lono-Wong.

Talley will be an upgrade for Arizona State and another pass rusher to add to its defense.

