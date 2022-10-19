Last week wasn’t pretty for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions were exposed in the running game over and over again until the final whistle blew. However, Penn State is in line to face a similar style of play in its annual White Out against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers currently sport a 4-2 record and briefly graced the top 25 at one point this season but have since fallen out. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, will have to stop Minnesota’s key players to bounce back from their recent blowout loss.

Here are some Golden Gophers that the blue and white has to watch out for.

Mohamed Ibrahim, running back

Right after a defensive collapse against Michigan’s run game, Penn State is set to face another run-heavy offense in Minnesota, led by sixth-year senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim missed almost the entire 2021 season due to an Achilles tendon rupture in the Golden Gophers’ season opener, but that hasn’t seemed to affect him this season. Ibrahim is ranked No. 14 in the country in rushing yards, compiling 694 yards despite missing Minnesota’s game against Purdue.

“Their running back, he’s a really good player,” James Franklin said at his weekly press conference. “He’s had as productive of a college career as there is.”

Before his injury in 2021, Ibrahim led the Golden Gophers in rushing in the coronavirus-shortened season. In only seven games played that season, Ibrahim ran for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ibrahim’s importance to Minnesota’s performance may have skyrocketed even further, as starting quarterback Tanner Morgan’s status against Penn State is unknown after being carted off of the field last weekend.

The Nittany Lions will have to fix their woes against Michigan, or this could end up being the same story.

Tanner Morgan, quarterback

While it’s unknown if Morgan will play in the White Out, he’s an integral part of the Golden Gophers’ program in the play action pass game and from an experience standpoint.

Morgan has started 46 games so far in his college career, dating back to his first start in 2018 where he went on to start the last six games of the season. Four years later, Morgan still has the reins of the offense should he be available on Saturday.

While Minnesota is a program that prefers to run the ball, that wasn’t the case the last time Penn State played Minnesota. In 2019, the most recent meeting between the two teams, Morgan completed 18 of 20 pass attempts for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Morgan has completed 83 of his 124 pass attempts for 1,164 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. However, his availability is now a prevalent storyline.

Should Morgan be ruled out, sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis will likely start at quarterback.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, tight end

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford stands at 6-foot-7 and is Minnesota’s leading receiver.

The redshirt-senior tight end has almost matched his 2021 receiving totals in six games this season. Spann-Ford has tallied a team-high with 18 receptions and 252 receiving yards and has found paydirt once.

Spann-Ford’s large frame makes him a perfect fit for the Golden Gophers’ scheme because he can block on run plays while being a threatening mismatch against linebackers guarding him on routes.

While the passing game might be secondary to the run, Spann-Ford is a target that Penn State will need to have an answer for come game time.

Mariano Sori-Marin, linebacker

Mariano Sori-Marin headlines Minnesota’s front seven as the middle linebacker.

As with the previous three players on this list, Sori-Marin brings experience to the defense as a fifth-year senior, which translates to the field as well. After finishing second on the team in 2021 with 85 tackles, Sori-Marin is leading the team so far this season with 39 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Sori-Marin will be critical in the Golden Gophers’ run fits as the Nittany Lions try to find a more balanced offense.

Tyler Nubin, safety

Senior Tyler Nubin is Minnesota’s No. 2 tackler as a free safety, recording 28 total tackles through the first six games.

Nubin has started every game since the 2021 season when he finished No. 1 in interceptions and No. 3 in tackles, recording three and 52, respectively. Nubin has gotten his hands on one football this season and has already forced a fumble as well.

Explosive plays are always a key area that Franklin and Co. try to win every week, so Nubin’s performance at free safety could determine how many explosive passing plays the blue and white can get.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE