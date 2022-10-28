- Seth Engle & Max Ralph | The Daily Collegian
-
With the recent release of Penn State’s 2023 football schedule, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle kick off this week’s episode by sharing their outlooks on next season for the Nittany Lions.
Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.
Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.