The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked outside Old Main on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Tyler Mantz
The license plate for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The interior of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The interior of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
A close-up of the Wienermobile logo on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The interior of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sits on Pollock Road on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa
A student watches in awe as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sits on Pollock Road on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sits on Pollock Road on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in University Park, Pa

