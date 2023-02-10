PHOTOS | Penn State students 'relish' in Wienermobile visit
- Tyler Mantz & Jackson Ranger
-
-
Tyler Mantz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Jackson Ranger
Jackson Ranger is the photo editor at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying photojournalism with a minor in political science.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More Headlines
- Ella Castronuovo & Kit Schroder | The Daily Collegian
-
The Daily Collegian Podcast Network welcomes its newest addition, “The Free Lance Advice Podcast.” Hosted by Collegian columnists, co-hosts will offer their best advice to student-submitted questions.
Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.
Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.