After a storied wrestling career, Penn State assistant coach Jake Varner will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The selection of the class was approved Oct. 25, and the induction ceremony is scheduled for June 3-4 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Varner won two high school state championships in California and two NCAA national championships with Iowa State.

The assistant coach took home a bronze medal in the 2011 world championships. In 2012, Varner won gold at the Pan-American Games and the Olympics.

Varner has been an assistant at Penn State since joining Cael Sanderson's staff in 2016.

