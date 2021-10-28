Penn State fans can once again see the light peeking over the horizon as the 2021-22 season inches closer with the announcement of the TV schedule for the upcoming season being released on Wednesday morning.

Penn State's home opener against Army at 7 p.m. will be streamed on B1G Network+. Cael Sanderson's squad will then host Lehigh on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. also on B1G Network+.

The Nittany Lions first Big Ten match against Maryland will be streamed on B1G Network+ at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7, while their second home match against Indiana will be aired on either the Big Ten Network or B1G Network+.

The blue and white's first match on an ESPN network will be in Rec Hall against Rutgers on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m., before the Nittany Lions have a string of three straight road matches.

Penn State's duals against Michigan and Iowa on Jan. 21 and 28, respectively, will both be aired on the Big Ten Network, while its dual against Michigan State on Jan. 23 will be streamed on B1G Network+.

The Nittany Lions' final three matches will all be at home and will see the team squaring off against Ohio State, Nebraska and Rider. The first two matches will both be aired on the Big Ten Network on Feb. 4 and 6, respectively, with the Ohio State duel getting underway at 7 p.m. from the Bryce Jordan Center. However, the dual against Rider will be streamed on B1G Network+ on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

Postseason competition will begin on March 5 with the Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska. The first session, as well as the semifinals and finals, will all be aired on the Big Ten network, but sessions two through four will all be streamed on B1G Network+.

The NCAA Championships will then be aired on the ESPN family of networks and will be held in Detroit, Michigan, on March 17-19.

