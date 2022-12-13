Penn State wrestlers continue their march up the rankings following another successful dual.

Following the Nittany Lions' beatdown of Oregon State, several wrestlers toward the middle of the lineup continued to move up InterMat's collegiate wrestling rankings.

One of the biggest moves of the week came from a potential breakout star for the blue and white this season.

Junior Beau Bartlett kept his record untarnished with yet another victory on Sunday. Bartlett was rewarded with a massive jump in the rankings, vaulting to No. 5 after entering the previous week ranked No. 9.

Another junior looking to rebound from his 2021-22 season, Terrell Barraclough, also made a small move up in InterMat's rankings.

Barraclough picked up a win over Oregon State's Isaiah Crosby to move his record on the season to 6-2. His victory was followed up by a boost in his ranking from No. 30 to No. 28.

The last Nittany Lion to receive a boost in the rankings was one of Penn State's youngest — Alex Facundo.

The redshirt freshman kept his record perfect on Sunday, taking down yet another ranked opponent in Matthew Olguin.

Facundo's ranking was then subsequently bumped up from No. 17 to No. 16, moving the talented youngster one spot closer to cracking the top 15 for the first time.

