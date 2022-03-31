Penn State's Kristin O'Neill continues to rack up the accolades in her young career.

The sophomore was named an honorable mention in Inside Lacrosse's Midseason All-American list on Thursday.

Already named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for 2022, O'Neill leads the Nittany Lions with 25 goals on the year and 31 total points.

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year earned Big Ten Midfielder of the Week honors earlier this season after taking down then-No. 21 James Maddison and St. Joseph's.

