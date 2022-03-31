Women's Lacrosse vs. Princeton Kristin O'Neill (19) Searches for a Teammate to Pass to

Midfielder Kristin O'Neill (19) searches for a teammate to pass the ball to during the Penn State women's Lacrosse game vs. Princeton on Saturday, Mar. 19 2022, at Panzer Stadium in University Park Pa. Penn State was defeated 12-11 by Princeton. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill continues to rack up the accolades in her young career. 

The sophomore was named an honorable mention in Inside Lacrosse's Midseason All-American list on Thursday.

Already named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for 2022, O'Neill leads the Nittany Lions with 25 goals on the year and 31 total points.

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year earned Big Ten Midfielder of the Week honors earlier this season after taking down then-No. 21 James Maddison and St. Joseph's.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags