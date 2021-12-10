Penn State women's hockey posts 2nd straight shutout to complete sweep of New Hampshire

Penn State took down New Hampshire in the second game of its non-conference series on Friday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 3-0 in a game where the blue and white dominated from the opening puck drop.

Sophomore forward Alyssa Machado opened the scoring capitalizing on a power-play opportunity just six minutes into the contest.

Both teams had a multitude of scoring chances to open the second period but the blue and white made the Wildcats pay when junior forward Mikayla Lantto scored her first goal of the season midway through the period.

The blue and white added on to its lead with two minutes left in the third period with Kiara Zanon scoring an empty net goal.

Penn State held on to its three-goal advantage for the waning moments of the contest and captured its first road-series sweep this campaign.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s shoutout victory over New Hampshire.

Power play comes alive

After scoring just two power-play goals in its last 15 chances, Penn State capitalized early on its first power-play opportunity of the game.

Machado found the back of the net after the Nittany Lions had several quality chances to score on that same power-play chance.

The goal was Machado’s fourth this campaign, and it was assisted by senior defender Rene Gangarosa and junior forward Rachel Weiss.

The Nittany Lions finished the day scoring on one of two power-play opportunities.

Lyndie Lobdell gets ejected

After scoring her second goal in three games in Thursday night’s 3-0 victory, Lyndie Lobdell’s afternoon was cut short on Friday.

With under seven minutes remaining in the opening period, Lobdell hit sophomore forward Chavonne Truter from behind, sending Truter into the boards.

Lobdell was assessed a five-minute major for hitting from behind, as well as a game misconduct.

The blue and white managed to kill off the power-play chance for the Wildcats with a couple of big saves from sophomore goalie Josie Bothun.

Bothun continues her dominance

Just one game after setting the program record for career shutouts Bothun continued her excellent play Friday afternoon.

Bothun recorded 22 saves in the victory.

The Wyoming, Minnesota, native made big stops all game long, which played a crucial role in preserving the Nittany Lion lead.

In the two-game series, Bothun did not yield a single goal, posting shutouts in back-to-back games.

