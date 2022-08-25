The wait is finally over.

Penn State opens up its season with a match against UConn on Friday evening at Rec Hall.

Not only is this the beginning of a new season for the Nittany Lions, but it's the beginning of a new era for the program, as coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley prepares to make her debut.

The blue and white is coming off a 21-11 campaign in 2021, with a 13-7 conference record. However, it eventually fell to Pitt in a 3-1 set loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The team’s offense is looking to repeat the success it had last year, when it tallied 1,685 total kills on the season, finishing No. 15 in the nation in that category.

The Nittany Lions were also able to out-kill their opponents by 154 on the season, on a .259 team hitting percentage on the year.

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland is coming back for Year 3 and is looking to build off a strong sophomore campaign where she finished with 203 total kills on a .377 hitting percentage.

When it came to the defensive side of the court last season, the Nittany Lions showed grit and hustle against their opponents.

The Penn State defense finished top seven in the nation in total team blocks, ending the year with 336.5. The blue and white also finished with 1,783 digs on the seasons, averaging 15 digs per set.

Sophomore outside hitter Anjelina Starck is looking to wreak havoc again on the defensive end this season, as she totaled 159 digs last year.

Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen is someone to pay attention to as well, as she finished last season with 66 digs as a freshman. With teammates graduating, she should be looking at more playing time in 2022.

On the other side, UConn finished with a 24-11 overall record and a 13-5 Big East record.

Despite being swept by Marquette in the Big East semifinals, the Huskies found themselves making a deep run in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, making it all the way to the Final Four before getting knocked out by Valparaiso.

Even though the Huskies likely didn’t hit the goals they set out to accomplish at the beginning of last season, they played very good volleyball throughout.

The Huskies out-killed their opponents 1,700-1,595 last season, while reaching a .238 hitting percentage for the year. Playmaking was also a strong area for UConn, as it tallied 1,528 total assists last season while averaging 11.8 assists per set.

The Nittany Lions will have to pay immense attention to senior outside hitter Caylee Parker, who led the Huskies with 455 kills and 36 aces.

Senior Jasmine Davis is another catalyst on the offensive side, as she finished last season with 337 total kills, which ranked second on the Huskies roster.

When it came to defense last season, the Huskies showed signs of strength throughout the year. The squad ended the year with 1,941 total digs, while averaging 15 digs per set and 315 total blocks for the season.

Senior defensive specialist and libero Karly Berkland looks to build off of her strong junior year, where she led the Huskies with 521 total digs, while also putting up 31 service aces on the side.

As both teams look to open up their seasons with success, one of the main keys is the potent offenses on both sides.

Penn State and UConn both finished top 15 in the nation when it came to total kills last season, along with the Nittany Lions finishing top 10 in the nation in kills per set.

Penn State hopes to repeat its success by kicking off the year with a season-opening victory over the Huskies.

