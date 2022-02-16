Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #27-16: “Funding for Spring Break Lyft Subsidies" during its weekly meeting Wednesday night.

According to the bill, 42% of Penn State students are from out-of-state, and because of “the secluded location of the University Park campus and few transportation options, students are forced to pay for taxi or ridesharing services, such as Lyft” when returning home.

In 2017, Penn State “officially partnered with Lyft making it one of the official ride-share services for the University,” according to the bill.

Following the partnership with Lyft, UPUA's 14th Assembly subsidized rides “by purchasing codes for riders to use.” According to the bill, “codes are only valid based on predetermined starting or ending locations and can be set to only be valid at specific times.”

The course of action, according to the bill, is “to provide Lyft Subsidy codes to allow students to travel to the University Park Airport for Spring Break.”

The bill said that UPUA “shall fund up to 50, $15 Lyft ride coupons from March 3rd, 2022 to March 14th, 2022 for Spring Break.

The code for the spring break subsidy will be UPUASPRING2022, according to the bill.

