During Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association's Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Roundtable on Monday, members made plans for the 2022 Sexual Violence and Prevention Week at Penn State.

UPUA said it plans to hold a “What were you wearing?" event in the HUB-Robeson Center, which will be an opportunity for survivors in the Penn State community to anonymously share their stories and what they were wearing when they experienced sexual violence.

The purpose of the event will be to dismantle myths around sexual assault, UPUA said.

Throughout SVAP Week, UPUA will table in several different locations around campus, including the HUB and some residence halls.

Hope Steger, UPUA at-large representative, vice chair of student life and chair of SVAP Week 2022, aims to make resources available to as many students as possible.

“According to the statistics, East and South have the highest frequency of sexual assault, so we should table in those areas,” Steger (sohpomore-political science and criminology) said.

UPUA said it has various aspirations for SVAP Week, and it will place a large emphasis on collaboration with other organizations.

Additionally, UPUA wants to pair with Penn State Athletics to hand out teal ribbons for the athletic teams to wear — making SVAP Week a campus-wide event.

A film screening of “Promising Young Woman” will also be on the agenda for SVAP Week, and there will be a discussion afterward to talk through the issues the film raises.

“It highlights a lot of inaction in a university setting, which is very insightful to the crises we were facing on campus," UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez said. "It references [survivor] blaming and other themes, and overall, its messaging is consistent and relevant to what universities face."

Another event the UPUA anticipates is a gala in early April, which will be used to send donations to a variety of charities and provide entertainment.

“We hope to partner with Centre Safe and [Penn State's] Student Programming Association to have speakers attend the gala,” Steger said.

A member of the Penn State University Police and Public Safety then proposed an event that would describe the process of reporting incidents of sexual assault to shed light on what it looks like to report a case.

"It only is what the [survivor] is comfortable with — not a lot of people realize what it's like to report,” Officer Michelle Beckenbaugh said.

Becca Geiger, assistant director for Penn State's Gender Equity center, said there will be two speakers planned for the week.

Author Cheyenne Jacobs will perform a spoken word and poetry workshop, as well as a keynote speech, discussing bystander intervention and the intersections of race and gender.

The second event planned by the Gender Equity Center will feature Cameron Esposito, a stand-up comedian and actress, who will speak about her experiences and understanding of sexual violence.

Penn State's Gender and Equity Center is also collaborating with UPUA to organize the yearly Men Against Violence walk, which aims to mobilize men to become involved and play a positive role in creating change.

When planning speakers for the event, the roundtable came to a consensus to exclude members of administration.

“[It is] almost a little concerning to have members of administration at an event like this because we shouldn’t have to be planning this at all," Steger said. "I think it would be valuable to have someone who is extremely knowledgeable on this topic be there — instead of just a face."

UPUA will hold another meeting in March to continue planning and organizing events for SVAP Week.

