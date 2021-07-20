The University Park Undergraduate Association released a statement via Instagram Tuesday regarding the removal of a Fidel Castro quote in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and their support for Penn State’s multicultural caucuses who recently voiced concerns about university administration’s handling of the situation.

The removal of the quote was prompted by a letter penned by representatives from Penn State College Republicans, National Americans for Freedom and Pennsylvania Federation of College Republicans on Friday.

Penn State administration gave word of the quote’s removal on Saturday, and on Monday, the PRCC confirmed the removal.

On Monday, Penn State Latino, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American and Black Caucuses raised concerns about the Penn State administration’s "rapid" removal of the Fidel Castro quote without consultation and discussions with the caucuses.

The quote read:

“The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science and wellbeing — that is, the same rights we proclaimed when we began our struggle, in addition to those which emerge from our dreams of justice and equality for all inhabitants of our world — is what I wish for all."

According to the statement, UPUA recognizes and understands the intentions behind the quote’s removal.

However, UPUA also voiced concern for university administration’s handling of the situation, saying the quote’s removal was done without formal explanation of collaboration with senior staff of the PRCC and the three multicultural caucuses.

“The UPUA stands in solidarity with the multicultural caucuses and hopes to amplify their demands of receiving a public apology and a formal explanation behind the removal of the quotes,” UPUA said in the statement.

The UPUA also “pledges” to amplify the voices and demands of the Black Caucus, Latino Caucus and APIDA Caucus while they seek answers from the administration, UPUA said via the statement.

