Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed “Resolution #25-16 Support for the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department’s Effort to Offer American Sign Language as an Option for the BA Language Requirement from the Academic Affairs Committee," during its Wednesday night meeting.

At-Large Rep. Elliot Copeland said sign language is "absolutely a foreign language from English."

"When I came to Penn State I was disappointed to find out sign language was not considered a language here at Penn State, so I am happy to see this legislation,” Copeland (junior-political science) said.

Then, Chair of Academic Affairs Patricia Birungi offered her support to pass the bill.

“This is an example of a tangible, functional and meaningful initiative,” Birungi (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

