Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #11-16 Funding for Fall and Winter Break Lyft Subsidies at its meeting Wednesday night.

The bill proposed UPUA will fund up to 125, $15 Lyft ride coupons from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21 to leave campus for fall break and then again Nov. 27, 2021 to Nov. 29, 2021 for returning to campus.

Additionally, the bill included UPUA will fund up to 125, $15 Lyft ride coupons from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18 to leave campus for winter break and then again Jan. 7, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2022 for returning for the spring semester.

The bill was introduced with hopes to mitigate costs of travel during the upcoming holiday breaks, as 42% of students at University Park are out-of-state, according to the Penn State Admissions website.

For all 250 Lyft ride coupons funded for both the fall and winter break Lyft subsidies, UPUA will be paying a total of $3,750.

The bill was passed unanimously at the meeting.

