At Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association's Wednesday night assembly meeting, Daniel Newhart, the assistant vice provost for planning in the Office of Planning, Assessment and Institutional Research, gave a presentation about the university’s Self Study.

A university Self Study is a process of accrediting an institution.

Newhart describes the process of the self-study as a way to highlight the university's accomplishments “gives us a chance to pause and reflect on how well we are doing as a university.”

He encourages all students to get engaged, by participating in focus groups, providing input to steering committee and working groups and staying informed.

For those interested in getting involved in this process, reach out via email to selfstudy@psu.edu.

Currently, the institution has submitted its self-study design plan and it is expected to be approved in June of 2022, according to Newhart.

