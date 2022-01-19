Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association swore in Patricia Birungi to serve as the new chair of academic affairs during its Wednesday meeting.

Birungi (senior-biological sciences) previously held this position and was the 15th assembly chair of academic affairs committee and said she hopes to help new representatives get familiarized with academic affairs and spearhead initiatives.

As someone who previously served in this role, she said she feels prepared to fill in the position for the remaining two months of the term.

She said “wants to get back to work on coming to an understanding of different ways to accommodate students and get back on that horse of assisting students."

“I want everyone to be on the same page and want to create and make sure everyone feels level and even,” Birungi said.

As a leader, Birungi said aspires to promote collaboration.

“One of my biggest motivations in staying in this organization is that it gives me a broader perspective," Birungi said. "I want to continue to try to advocate for as many students as I can in as many diverse ways as I can.”

