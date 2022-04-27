During Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s Wednesday night meeting, Rafael Lara Matos, a current member of the Latino Caucus, was elected for the role of Association of Big Ten Students Liaison.

“I wanted to run for this position because I love the Big Ten as an organization and I know working with them and strengthening our relationship with them will allow us to see actual changes here on campus,” Lara (sophomore-political science) said.

The role of the Association of Big Ten Students Liaison has the responsibility of collaborating with other student leaders with the goal of networking across the Big Ten schools.

“He has the passion for this role. He has done so much research, he was talking to me about how he took a class at Michigan state, he still keeps in touch with the professor from that class, which is really impressive," Vickram Rajsaid, at-large representative, said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated Refugio Lara, the previous Latino Caucus UPUA representative, was elected as the new Association of Big Ten Students liaison. This is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologizes for the error.

