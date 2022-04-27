Penn State UPUA elects another representative

Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association elected a new official at its Wednesday night meeting on April 27, 2022. 

During Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association Wednesday night meeting, a new Chief Justice was sworn in.

Andrew Waldman was sworn in by UPUA President Najee Rodriguez at the meeting. 

“Chief Justice Waldman picked up the role last year in the middle of the year and performed his duties seamlessly," Rodriguez (junior-international politics and history) said. 

According to Rodriguez, Waldman's application was "well-refined" and the UPUA is "confident" in his ability to lead the judicial board.

