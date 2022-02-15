Living on the Choctaw reserve in the 19th century, people would be sent to court if they milked someone else's cow, Penn State graduate student Edward Green said.

Facts like this and more were discovered through 19th century court documents that were translated and transcribed by George Aaron Broadwell — a professor of anthropology and linguistics at the University of Florida — and a team of graduate students. The documents were then sent to Penn State McCabe Greer Professor of the American Civil War Era Christina Snyder for preservation and educational purposes.

Snyder, along with associate professor of history Julie Reed and history doctoral students Green and Jamie Henton at Penn State, have contributed to the Choctaw Language and History Workshop in conjunction with the University of Florida and other institutions.

“[The University of Florida] wanted to analyze some historical material from the 1800s because that helps them understand the modern lexicon and how the words have changed over time and so forth,” Snyder said.

During the time period of the documents, the Choctaw Nation inhabited what’s now Oklahoma, and it’s recognized as a sovereign native nation, so it had its own court system outside of U.S. jurisdiction, Synder said.

Reed said the workshop studies post-Civil War Choctaw court records at the district level. The linguists introduce documents and give the translations, then the historians do the research and look at the “broader context'' and “what’s going on at the moment these things are happening.”

The role of the linguists is important — as many Native languages are put in danger due to forced assimilation, Henton said.

An area that Henton has specifically focused on is the criminalization of “whooping” — a vocal practice often viewed as a signal for warfare. The noise was considered a negative stereotype to non-Natives but is rooted in Indigenous cultural practices.

Henton said the courts started arresting individuals for whooping in the 19th century because they found it “offensive” and “threatening.”

Through the documents, Henton said she was able to research the usage in different contexts based on gender and race at the time. She said that the cry’s significance was interpretive — used for celebration, mourning, to cheer during stickball games, etc.

“It’s very fascinating with the whooping because they’re really tying this with these negative stereotypes of Indigenous men being aggressive — just wanting to be savages and fight each other,” Henton said.

Reed said the Choctaw Nation enforced laws such as this to keep citizens out of federal and state judicial systems.

“Legally, let's say the U.S. started bringing in charges to their courts — the penalties may be a lot worse,” Reed said. “It seems kinda counterintuitive, but by the Choctaw criminalizing whooping, they're able to keep Choctaw wrongdoers in their own courts and their own judicial system — which in some ways protects them.”

The Choctaw Nation is also originally a matrilineal society, meaning it traces descent through the mother and cultural practices typically favor women, Snyder said.

Reed said she couldn’t remember a case that they looked at in the documents where the lower courts decided against women in property disputes.

“Setting up courts and creating these all-male spaces and these legal systems would seem to undermine women’s rights, and yet consistently, these lower courts don’t do so,” Reed said. “That speaks volumes of the longevity and the deepness of this deference to women’s property rights.”

Another feat of their research was solving a 150-year-old murder mystery, Green said.

“The court couldn't figure it out, but the people who did it told on themselves in a different document years later,” Green said. “It was total chance that we could figure it out, but we can put all of this stuff together.”

Every time the linguists from the University of Florida bring the Penn State team a new case, Green said they’re forced to “rethink things that they think they know or understand,” and that’s the “coolest part of being a historian.”

“Native American history is an essential part of American history,” Snyder said. “I think it’s a story that we should all know, and I don’t think it’s very well incorporated into the curriculum right now.”

Reed said many Americans tend to “privilege certain languages as being more important than others.”

Henton encouraged individuals to learn and show interest in Native languages, sign up for classes and be an ally to Native communities.

“There are Indigenous groups on the campus — they’re doing advocacy work for their communities on the Penn State campus,” Henton said. “There's an Indigenous presence here, so there's a reason why this work is important to Penn State.”

