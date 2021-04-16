Penn State’s senior class will have one last chance to watch the Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium.

The university announced Friday that seniors will be allowed to attend a special spring practice inside Beaver Stadium, which will take place on Friday, April 23.

University Park Seniors -- you are invited to a special spring @PennStateFball practice, scheduled for April 23 in Beaver Stadium. 🏈Details on how to attend ➡️ https://t.co/CaPOW3SoF3 pic.twitter.com/Qz1hM4Fv7C — Penn State (@penn_state) April 16, 2021

Originally, Penn State said it would only allow first-year students to attend the final spring practice scheduled for this coming Saturday.

"We are thankful to make this shift in programming so that seniors can showcase their Penn State spirit and participate in this longstanding tradition,” Penn State president Eric Barron said in a statement.

Seniors who are taking in-person classes at University Park will receive an email from Penn State Athletics with attendance information by Monday.

The event will follow all state and federal guidelines for gatherings in an effort to support the health and safety of attendees.

