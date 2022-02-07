To raise money and further awareness for AIDS, the Penn State Thespian Society held its 20th annual MasquerAIDS benefit concert in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall Sunday evening.

PSTS has been hosting MasquerAIDS, also known as MAIDS, to raise money for the Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance since 2002.

MAIDS features multiple performances of all parts of theater including acting, dancing and singing, all set around a single theme.

This year’s theme for the concert was “Ready, Set, Grow.”

Many of the acts built on this theme, as the songs sung and danced to were often about growing up, changing or embracing oneself.

MAIDS Producer Kelly Bench said the theme of growth was important given the show’s 20th anniversary and its return to an in-person venue.

“We wanted to talk about how we've changed as a society in the past few years, how we've changed as a thespian organization and just how the HIV/AIDS community has changed,” Bench (junior-public relations) said. “So that's really what our show is about. It's about change and growth.”

Among the songs featured in this year’s MAIDS were “Dear Theodosia” from “Hamilton," “When I Grow Up” from "Matilda the Musical," “Being Alive” from “Company" and “Changes” by David Bowie.

Jacob Malizio, the director of this year’s MAIDS, talked about the many different forms of growth that these songs represent, including his own.

“There are songs in the show about physical growth, emotional growth, spiritual growth, it's all about growth,” Malizio (sophomore-theatre) said. “I've grown so much not only through this process, but through the past couple years, and so it's really nice to reflect that on stage.”

While this was not Malizio’s first time directing a show, it was his first time directing one of this size.

“I've directed a number of one-acts in high school,” Malizio said. “I've never done anything to this scale. It's been really fulfilling.”

Similarly, this was Sarah Frantz’s first year as music and vocal director, after having been assistant vocal director in 2021.

“I was, at the beginning of the year, debating on whether or not to actually apply to be vocal director. Then I jumped the gun. I was like, ‘Sure,’” Frantz (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “Then they're like, ‘Hey, you want music AND vocals?’”

Frantz said the most challenging part of working on MAIDS was rehearsing while adhering to the coronavirus guidelines set out by the Performing Arts Council.

“[PAC] all of a sudden, like halfway through the year, changed guidelines back to [being] more restrictive,” Frantz said. “We were hoping maybe they would lighten up so we could go with our original blocking and everything, but unfortunately, they didn't. So we had to work through [that] last minute.”

The show was divided up into two acts, with each one being around 40 minutes in length and broken up by a 20-minute intermission.

Nathaniel Hoover said the vocal performances in the show were “very good,” and it was “definitely nice coming out to see it.”

“There's a couple things I wasn't expecting, especially when they pulled out the ‘Hamilton' song,” Hoover (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

Lizzy Scipione, director of last year’s MAIDS, was also in the audience.

Scipione (junior-spanish education) described her experience watching the show as “a little bittersweet.”

“To be honest, it was lovely. I love this club, so seeing all my friends on stage was a great experience, but it was hard to see it go on without me,” Scipione said. “However, that's the whole point. It was good to see it and to have supported such a good cause.”

Scipione said she would “love to be part of it next year.”

Assistant Vocal Director Joshua Ostach described his time working on MAIDS and with the Penn State Thespian Society as “an amazing experience.”

“I've met so many people growing my skills as a leader and as a vocal director, and I'm just honored to be a part of this great cause raising money for AIDS,” Ostach said. “I'm really proud of everyone we've worked with and the work that we as a production staff have done.”

