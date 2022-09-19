In response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “Wrap Around Podcast” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer head to "the streets of London" to hear students' reactions to the news.

Dyreson holds a moment of silence with several students in the HUB-Robeson Center, while Stonesifer gauges how much longer students expect the Queen to live.

The duo also ask students for their best British accents and various opinions on Britain-related topics.

