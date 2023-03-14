Penn State is moving its Saturday matchups ahead of impending weather.
The team has announced it will take on UMBC at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Binghamton at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday
🚨Schedule Update🚨The Penn State Classic Schedule has been updated in preparation for incoming storms throughout the Weekend. Penn State Schedule: Thursday 3/165 p.m. UMBC7:30 p.m. CornellFriday 3/174 p.m. Cornell6:30 p.m. CanisiusSunday 3/191:30 p.m. Binghamton pic.twitter.com/3cdAwg1K3B— Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 15, 2023
Originally, the Nittany Lions had matchups with UMBC and Binghamton scheduled for Saturday. Now though, no games will be played Saturday.
As a result of this, the blue and white will have matchups with UMBC and Cornell on Thursday, Cornell and Canisius on Friday and Binghamton on Sunday.
