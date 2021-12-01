You are the owner of this article.
Penn State releases GivingTuesday donation totals across the commonwealth

Old Main Lawn

Old Main on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Fung

Penn State's GivingTuesday event fundraised over $1.2 million from over 8,500 Penn Staters across the commonwealth, according to a Penn State university-wide email.

The money donated will be going towards over 125 initiatives across the Commonwealth, according to Penn State's Office of Annual Giving.

"Thank you, again, to everyone who helped to celebrate the We Are spirit this GivingTuesday and to all for being a member of this remarkable University community," the email said.

