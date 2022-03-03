Penn State agreed to pay a $899,824.55 settlement after the Penn State Psychological Clinic allegedly "violated Medicare rules and regulation," the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday.

The university clinic allegedly submitted "improper claims" from February 2015 to July 2020 regarding behavioral health services, "incident-to" billing requirements "and/or the [credentialing] of licensed practitioners for Medicare participation," U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said.

Through the clinic, the university also allegedly submitted claims for evaluation and management services that "were not supported by the medical record," a Department of Justice release said.

According to a release, Penn State took "prompt corrective action" by alerting the U.S. Attorney's Office after discovering the claims.

The release said the restitution amount is $599,883.03 of the settlement.

RELATED