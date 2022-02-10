Nita Bharti, Penn State assistant professor of biology, delivered a virtual lecture Thursday called “Adaptation for Survival: Humans and Their Pathogens” as part of Penn State’s 2022 Darwin Day celebration.

Darwin Day is an annual celebration to commemorate Charles Darwin’s birthday on Feb. 12, 1809, and the day is used to highlight Darwin's contributions to science and promote conversations about science in general.

The year’s Darwin Day lecture focused on the process of immunization against the spread of pathogens, studying the spread of diseases and general ways to analyze the transmission of pathogens.

Bharti also discussed the movement of noninfectious individuals into and out of populations.

“This is a little bit less well studied, but it has a huge impact on dynamics and control," Bharti said. "These kinds of movements cause changes in total population size, which is a critical factor in determining outbreak response strategies."

She gave examples of how different countries, like Niger and India, managed outbreaks of diseases and other endemics in the past.

One way she cited as an effective mode of data collection is tracking human mobility. However, she said there can be bias in ‘human mobility data’ when used to study large groups.

“Reviewing outbreaks through our own biases of economics and culture limit our understanding of the force of infection," Bharti said.

Bharti also discussed the first line of prevention against harmful pathogens — behavioral intervention and movement restrictions.

“Behavioral interventions are really effective," Bharti said. "Prior to 2016, they kept all outbreaks below 500 [cases]."

Examples of behavioral interventions include wearing masks, quarantining or getting tested regularly to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Bharti began a study to measure movement in Centre County as a way to study the relationship between human mobility and transmission.

“Going from the red stage — when the study began — to the green stage, we noticed people were compliant with [at home quarantine orders], and when comparing traffic volume with COVID cases, there is a correlation,” Bharti said.

Bharti attributed the close attention to detail in her studies to a lesson Darwin taught the science community.

“Really take the time to figure out what you’re seeing — record it, process it and synthesize it across different data sets to make sure you’re getting the full picture," Bharti said.

Just because the anniversary of Darwin’s birthday is coming up does not mean he is exempt from retrospective criticism, Bharti said.

Bharti related what she has learned about “measuring bias” and following data to some of Darwin’s shortcomings.

“In the Descent of Man, Darwin failed to recognize and measure his own biases and incorrectly interpreted his own observations," Bharti said. "We recognize the areas where his process was abandoned and his conclusion fell short."

Bharti concluded her lecture by urging future scientists to be consistent with their work and measure bias as much as possible.

“Wherever you see it — measure bias," Bharti said. "That will make you a better scientist.”

