After a surprise victory against No. 22 Rutgers, Penn State’s win has gotten a decent amount of publicity thanks to one amazing play.

Senior forward Danny Bloyou's goal found its way on SportCenter's Top-10 plays from Tuesday night, coming in as the second-best play in the sports world from the day.

Despite Rutgers being ranked higher, the Nittany Lions came out strong, scoring the opening goal of the game thanks to some magic from Bloyou and senior midfielder Pierre Reedy.

The blue and white eventually scored a penalty kick as the game came to a close, securing a 2-0 win for Penn State.

