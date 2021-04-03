Penn State could not slow down the Maryland offense as it suffered its fifth loss of the season Saturday.

The blue and white lost to the No. 3 Terrapins 17-10 in its second meeting of the season against the Big Ten juggernaut.

The Nittany Lions took no time getting the offense going with a goal from sophomore attackman Jackson Reynolds within the first five minutes of the game.

Senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas opened the gates for the Terrapins offense with two goals and gave Maryland the lead 2-1.

After the back-to-back goals, junior attackman TJ Malone tied the game backup to two apiece with a strike.

Before the end of the first quarter, Bubba Fairman put the Terrapins up one sneaking it past goalie Colby Kneese.

At the start of the second quarter, Maryland scored four unanswered goals from Griffin Brown, Jared Bernhardt, and Daniel Maltz to increase the Terrapin lead to 6-2.

The Terrapins’ momentum was soon halted as Penn State scored a pair of goals from senior midfielder Jack Kelly and freshman attackman Mark Sickler, shifting the score to 6-4.

Maryland capped off the first half with an onslaught of goals from Bernhardt, Wisnauskas and junior midfielder Kyle Long to make the second half score 10-4.

The Terrapins’ momentum continued into the second half with goals from Bernhardt, Fairman and Maltz to open up its lead 13-4.

Reynolds put an end to the bleeding for Penn State, scoring his second goal of the game.

Graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe brought the Nittany Lions back into the game while scoring a hat trick in the third quarter.

The small comeback was not enough for the blue and white and Maryland started to pull away. Wisnauskas, Maltz and freshman midfielder Jack Koras added to the Terrapin goals, setting the score to 17-8.

Maryland’s high-powered offense

The Maryland offense did not hold back against Penn State.

The Terrapins out shot the Nittany Lions 27-15 in the first half and 42 to 38 by the final whistle.

Maryland’s offensive production came from its regular scorers in Bernhardt and Wisnauskas.

The Terrapin’s leading scorer in Bernhardt had eight points on five goals with three assists.

Wisnauskas carried the bulk of the goals for Maryland with four goals, setting him at 19 on the season.

Other than Wisnauskas and Bernhardt, the offense was spread out throughout the rest of the team. Fairman and Maltz both showed up with two and three strikes, respectively.

All season long, the Terrapins offense has topped the offensive stat sheets. Maryland came into the contest leading the Big Ten in goals per game with 16 and in points per game with 27.

O’Keefe inches closer

O’Keefe has been hunting the NCAA all-time goal record all season, and today was no different.

In the first half, the graduate attackman was quiet and did not manage to get himself on the board.

O’Keefe took shots in the first half that did not fool the Maryland goalie Logan McNaney.

In the second half, the Syosset, New York, native found his groove.

O’Keefe scored a goal to stop the rain of goals from the Terrapins and create a spark for the Nittany Lions.

He would go on to score again shortly after on a man-up opportunity, putting him just five goals away from the record.

In just the third quarter, O’Keefe dove and scored again, making for a hat trick in the third quarter.

O’Keefe leads Penn State in goals on the season with 16.

Penn State’s defense crumbles

Over the course of the game, Penn State’s defense had its ups and downs. In the first 15 minutes, the defense held Maryland to just three goals and 13 shots.

In the second quarter, the defense started to slide down a slippery slope.

The Nittany Lion defense let up seven goals in the second quarter, and most of them came right before the end of the half.

Two minutes before the end of the half, Penn State let up three goals — with one coming in the final seconds.

The third quarter has been a problem all season for the blue and white, and in the contest against Maryland, it showed.

The Nittany Lions allowed the Terrapins to find their rhythm and score three goals coming out of the half.

After the three goals from Maryland, Penn State showed life, creating stops on defense that turned into three goals.

The life ended shortly when the game entered the fourth quarter where Maryland found the back of the net three times.

Not only did the blue-and-white defense not look strong on the stat sheet, it also lost its lead defenseman and captain Nick Cardile to injury. This is Cardile’s second year as a captain for Penn State.

